The Atlantic Coast Conference watched its share of thrills and disappointment during Labor Day weekend. Florida State delivered the biggest statement by upsetting No. 8 Alabama. But Bill Belichick and North Carolina capped the holiday week by delivering a huge letdown against TCU.

Changes manifested with our ACC Power Rankings. Time to see what changes got made — including at the top.

1. Miami (-)

The Hurricanes nearly blew the 14-point lead to Notre Dame. But Carson Beck stayed poised, true freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney broke out, and CJ Daniels delivered a head-turning catch. More important for the ‘Canes — they beat the Fighting Irish on a defensive stop, signaling a far more aggressive unit compared to the disastrous 2024 results.

2. Florida State (+5)

The Seminoles earn the biggest jump. This is what happens when you dismantle a top 10 foe. Tommy Castellanos ran circles around the Crimson Tide in his FSU debut, then trolled Alabama. But Mike Norvell clearly put out a more physical product against a team often built on toughness.

3. SMU (-)

The Mustangs stay neutral after winning their opener in Dallas. Kevin Jennings combined for three touchdowns while former Miami WR Romello Brinson caught seven passes for 121 yards for a touchdown in the 42-13 romp of East Texas A&M.

4. Duke (-)

The Blue Devils remain fourth following an impressive debut from Darian Mensah. The prized College Football Transfer Portal addition shredded Elon with 389 passing yards and three touchdowns.

5. Louisville (-)

The Cardinals keep the current theme of teams staying where they are before Week 2. Miller Moss, though, tossed two interceptions even in the 51-17 trouncing of Eastern Kentucky. They get a Friday showdown with James Madison next.

6. Georgia Tech (-)

The 1-0 Yellow Jackets took advantage of questionable clock management from Deion Sanders. Plus gashed Colorado by turning to a familiar blueprint from Brent Key: Running the ball. By racking up 320 ground-based yards.

7. Clemson (-5)

The Tigers drop five spots in a swap with FSU. Clemson executed an impressive defensive display against Garrett Nussmeier. Except LSU bottled Cade Klubnik too.

8. Pittsburgh (-)

The Panthers earned a convincing 61-9 rout of Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) challenger Duquesne. They'll now face a Central Michigan team that bottled a high-powered San Jose State offense.

9. North Carolina State (+1)

The Wolf Pack moves up one by turning to defense. With defensive end Isaiah Shirley now saying the confidence is high for that group. NC State took down an East Carolina team that was 8-5 one year ago on Saturday.

10. Cal (+5)

The Golden Bears take a big jump thanks to freshman sensation Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. He showed why he earned five-star status by shredding former Pac-12 rival Oregon State with three touchdowns.

11. Boston College (-)

The Eagles contained FCS challenger Fordham with 168 total offensive yards. Quarterbacks Grayson James and Dylan Lonergan combined for five touchdown passes in the 66-10 romp.

12. Virginia (+2)

Yes, it was against a Group of 5 opponent. But the Cavaliers' 48-7 walloping of G5 power Coastal Carolina is a confidence boosting win for a struggling program. And eases the hot seat temperature for head coach Tony Elliot.

13. Syracuse (-)

The Orange faced a daunting task to kick off the season by taking on Tennessee. One of four 2024 College Football Playoff teams they must face this season. But head coach Fran Brown can get his team back on track versus UConn.

14. Wake Forest (+2)

Either Kennesaw State is far improved, or this will be a work in progress for Jake Dickert. His first Demon Deacons game resulted in an underwhelming 10-9 win. But they earn the jump thanks to the bottom three here.

15. Virginia Tech (-3)

The Hokies could've delivered a “we're back” moment by beating South Carolina and LaNorris Sellers. But Brent Pry's coaching seat cranked up another notch — taking the 24-11 loss and dropping Virginia Tech three spots.

16. North Carolina (-7)

Consider this punishment for the Tar Heels. All by failing to live up to the hype in embarrassing fashion. Belichick must get UNC to win in lopsided fashion against Charlotte — or Kenan Stadium will look half empty for the Sept. 13 Richmond game.

17. Stanford (-)

The Cardinal stay where they are after a week off. Though they fell to a Hawaii program that's hit some lows in recent years. A BYU team that's won 12 of its last 14 games is next for Frank Reich and his team.