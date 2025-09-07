Miami (FL) football brought over Carson Beck with national title aspirations involved. The College Football Transfer Portal addition has now shattered one Vinny Testaverde record.

Beck hit not one, or two, or even 10 straight completions. The former Georgia Bulldog completed 15 straight passes during the 45-3 rout of Bethune-Cookman. Which the Miami X account highlighted including when Testaverde held the previous best.

“Carson Beck’s 15 consecutive completions represent a single-game record in Miami Hurricanes Football history; the previous mark belonged to Vinny Testaverde with 14 against Oklahoma in 1986,” the account posted.

Testaverde claimed the Heisman Trophy that season. He even hit that mark before head coach Mario Cristobal joined Miami as a player. Now Beck has rewritten the Hurricanes record books in just his first season.

Carson Beck showing early stardom for Miami

Beck is showing early confidence and poise with the famed “U” on his helmet.

The two-time national champion never showed a rattle side one week ago. Beck confidently called his shot on the game-winning drive over Notre Dame. Helping lead the 27-24 upset over previous No. 6 ranked Notre Dame. ESPN reporter Andrea Adelson revealed that Beck told his teammates they would score when they got the ball back.

Beck even displayed an emotional moment in that gritty win over the Fighting Irish. Calling his new home “a real brotherhood” after the win. Praising the camaraderie of the Hurricanes in his departure from Georgia.

This time Miami won handily over the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) challenger. The ‘Canes raced to an early 28-0 halftime lead with Beck tossing two touchdowns. One to newcomer CJ Daniels for 40 yards for the game's opening touchdown.

Miami racked up 543 total yards of offense including 344 through the air. Beck nearly delivered a flawless completion performance — hitting 22 of his 24 attempts. He ended the evening with 267 yards before handing the reins over to Emory Williams.