Iowa State created chaos here following its stunning loss to Cincinnati. The long-running No. 1 has opened the spot up for the newest Big 12 power rankings for Week 7. Time to see if it's Texas Tech or BYU who claims No. 1 — and how far the Cyclones fall.

1. Texas Tech (+1)

The Red Raiders take the top here for the first time this season. Texas Tech has taken down two previous unbeatens in consecutive weeks to get here. They've even had to operate with an injured Berhen Morton at quarterback.

2. BYU (+1)

Bear Bachmeier threw for 351 yards in the 38-24 win over West Virginia. A big one looms on Saturday against 4-1 Arizona on the road.

3. Arizona State (+1)

The Sun Devils took a week off and stay neutral at three. Now they have a former Pac-12 rival next in Utah.

4. Cincinnati (+5)

Break up the Bearcats. Cincinnati scored on its first five offensive possessions to bury the Cyclones and pull off the upset of the previous unbeaten.

5. Iowa State (-4)

The good news in Ames? Iowa State remains in the top five despite the loss. The bad news though? The Cyclones lost a prized four-star commit in the college football recruiting realm after the Saturday defeat.

6. TCU (-)

The Horned Frogs ensured there would be no meltdown against Colorado in the rematch of the 2023 season opener. QB Josh Hoover has thrown four to five touchdowns in a game three times this season.

7. Utah (-)

The Utes can reignite top five chatter by taking down ASU at Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday. ASU took last year's meeting 27-19.

8. Houston (-3)

The Cougars struggled offensively against a stout Red Raiders defense. They get a great chance to redeem themselves against Oklahoma State.

9. Arizona (-1)

The Wildcats only have one victory over a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) foe above .500. But made easy work of Oklahoma State on Saturday. Arizona can make a huge statement by upsetting BYU at home.

10. Baylor (-1)

Baylor survived a shootout against struggling Kansas State 35-34 by erasing a 31-17 deficit in the fourth quarter. But Dave Aranda's defense has surrendered 27 to the Cowboys and 34 to KSU — two of the conference's worst teams.

11. Kansas (+1)

Turns out a 13-0 third quarter made all the difference for the Jayhawks against UCF. They'll ignite top five conversations by knocking off the new No. 1 here on Saturday.

12. UCF (-1)

Scott Frost's offense has hit a ceiling of just 20 points the last two weeks. Now they get a surging Cincinnati team on the road in a battle of past American Athletic Conference champions.

13. Colorado (-)

An upset of Iowa State will ease tensions in Boulder involving Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. A loss further damages CU's bowl chances.

14. West Virginia (-)

The Mountaineers haven't reached 30-points or higher in the last three weeks. They get a bye this weekend.

15. Kansas State (-)

Finishing games has emerged as a big flaw for the Wildcats. They couldn't close out in Week 1 against Iowa State and the same happened versus Baylor.

16. Oklahoma State (-)

Every Cowboys opponent except Kansas State holds a record above .500 for the next five games. Oklahoma State is staring at its first 10-loss season since 1991 when the team finished 0-10-1.