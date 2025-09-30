Texas Tech’s rise in 2025 has been impossible to ignore. Sitting at 4-0 and ranked No. 12 in the nation, the Red Raiders have handled every challenge so far, including a statement win at Utah before their bye week.

That victory, however, came with a scare when quarterback Behren Morton left after taking a shot to the neck. His absence raised immediate concern, but the program has since delivered encouraging news.

Joel Klatt even argued on his show that Texas Tech is “the best team in the Big 12 right now,” citing their dominance and depth as proof they’ve separated from the pack.

According to On3 Sports, Morton is expected to be back under center when the Red Raiders visit Houston on Saturday night. Sources told the outlet he used the bye week to recover and returned to practice with confidence, declaring him “ready to go.”

Backup Will Hammond, who finished the Utah game in Morton’s place, impressed by completing 13 of 16 passes for 169 yards and two scores while adding 61 yards on the ground.

His strong play underscored Texas Tech’s depth, but head coach Joey McGuire emphasized that Morton’s return is a huge boost.

Morton’s injury history has been well-documented. He missed time in past seasons with knee, ankle, and collarbone issues, and even underwent shoulder surgery late last year. Still, his production in 2025 has been stellar.

Through four games, he has racked up 1,065 yards with 11 touchdowns against only three interceptions, completing nearly 70% of his passes.

McGuire said seeing Morton running and sliding in practice again was “great news,” reassuring fans that their veteran QB looks sharp.

The timing of his return couldn’t be better. Texas Tech has climbed to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 and will now face Houston before a stretch that includes Kansas, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, and Kansas State.

With Morton back in charge, the Red Raiders have a clear path to solidify themselves as legitimate College Football Playoff contenders.

McGuire put it simply earlier this week: “He was making good decisions, playing with a lot of confidence. He looked good. He looked confident. So excited to get him back out there.”

For a Texas Tech team chasing history, having their leader healthy is exactly what they need.