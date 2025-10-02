The Big 12 is down to four remaining undefeated teams after Arizona State knocked off TCU. Meanwhile, Texas Tech is dealing with a key injury at quarterback. Time to see who took the biggest jump and fall in the Week 6 conference power rankings.

1. Iowa State (-)

The Cyclones humbled a previous unbeaten Arizona on Saturday 39-14 with 399 total offensive yards. Iowa State and head coach Matt Campbell could position themselves for consecutive 7-0 starts before hosting nationally-ranked BYU on Oct. 25.

2. Texas Tech (-)

Edge rusher David Bailey is garnering NFL Draft late first round potential. But QB Behren Morton is fighting off a neck injury ahead of the huge showdown with unbeaten Houston.

3. BYU (-)

The Cougars took advantage of bad clock management by Deion Sanders and dealt with controversial chants from the Colorado fans. Now they host struggling West Virginia on Friday.

4. Arizona State (+2)

The Sun Devils return to the top five after outscoring TCU 10-0 in the final quarter. Versatile running back Raleek Brown looks like he's found career renaissance after hitting 21 carries for 134 yards in the 27-24 win.

5. Houston (+2)

The Cougars struggled throughout the evening against Oregon State before winning in overtime. Now Houston can enter the conference title picture by topping the visiting Red Raiders Saturday.

6. TCU (-2)

Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs watched Josh Hoover get picked off twice Friday. TCU also managed only 10 rushing yards too in Tempe.

7. Utah (+3)

The Utes cracked the 200-yard mark for both rushing and passing yards in the rout of West Virginia. Expect a near sellout crowd when reigning conference champion ASU shows up at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Oct. 11.

8. Arizona (-3)

The Wildcats could've delivered a huge statement win and rearrange the top of the conference rankings. Saturday's loss in Ames set them briefly back, however. But now they get an Oklahoma State team undergoing a regime change.

9. Cincinnati (+3)

Time to take notice of the Bearcats after their rough introduction into the Big 12. They're carrying a three-game winning streak into their home contest against No. 14 Iowa State.

10. Baylor (-1)

Baylor broke out of a slump in the first quarter to blow out Oklahoma State. Sawyer Robertson hit 393 passing yards with four touchdowns in the 45-27 victory. But the Bearcats' surge places Baylor one spot down.

11. UCF (-3)

The Knights took a rather costly loss to last week's bottom dweller in the conference. Even ending head coach Scott Frost's long winning streak at UCF.

12. Kansas (-1)

Jalon Daniels looked spectacular by throwing 445 passing yards with four touchdowns. But the Jayhawks need to ensure he has consistent help moving forward, after taking the 37-34 loss to Cincinnati.

13. Colorado (-)

“Coach Prime” now has his name linked to the Arkansas opening. But his Buffaloes need to show consistency if they want to pursue a bowl spot. And can take advantage of a TCU team fresh off its emotional loss from Friday.

14. West Virginia (-)

Rich Rodriguez's Morgantown return generated brief excitement. Now it's clearly looking like a rebuild after the lopsided loss at Salt Lake City.

15. Kansas State (+1)

The Wildcats turned to Dylan Edwards' 166 rushing yards and two defensive interceptions to stun UCF. KSU can trek up by beating Baylor this weekend.

16. Oklahoma State (-1)

So much tensions in Stillwater — from a Oklahoma State staffer getting suspended to players dipping into the college football transfer portal. Oh, there's also the high number of decommits after Mike Gundy's firing.