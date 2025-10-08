Entering last Saturday's matchup at fellow Big 12 program Cincinnati, the Iowa State football team was riding high. They were ranked 14th in the nation and undefeated at 5-0. Unfortunately, the Iowa State football program finally lost for the first time, falling to the Bearcats 38-30. Now, as head coach Matt Campbell prepares the Cyclones for a pivotal conference matchup at Colorado, Iowa State's recruiting took a hit. According to On3's Hayes Fawcett on X, formerly Twitter, four-star Class of 2026 wide receiver Milan Parris has decommitted from the program.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Milan Parris has Decommitted from Iowa State, he tells me for @rivals The 6’5 210 WR was the highest-ranked recruit in the Cyclones’ 2026 Class Parris immediately becomes one of the top recruits back on the market https://t.co/GRoxHGHhGC pic.twitter.com/RndW13auhR — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

According to On3's profile, Parris has offers from Kentucky, Wisconsin, Marshall, and Kent State on the table, among plenty of others. While the recruiting service now has Parris favored to commit to the Wildcats, anything can happen between now and either of the National Signing Days. Can the Iowa State football program not only get back on track with the recruitment of Parris but also against Colorado on Saturday?

Can Iowa State football get back on track with a win at Colorado?

While a win over Colorado would certainly get the Iowa State football program back on track, the rest of its schedule could also pose some problems. A gauntlet of Big 12 opponents will finish off the Cyclones' regular season. After Colorado, two home games versus Top 25-ranked opponents in BYU and Arizona State await.

The season-closing stretch of road games at TCU and Oklahoma State, sandwiched around a home date versus Kansas, won't be easy either. While the Iowa State football program could certainly win the rest of its games, it's also possible they could stumble a couple more times. After losing to Cincinnati, the Iowa State football team's margin is considerably thinner. To win the Big 12 and clinch a College Football Playoff spot, winning out is the ideal route. Can Campbell get his team back on track after last Saturday's tough loss at Nippert Stadium? If not, then 2025 could be another disappointing season in Ames.