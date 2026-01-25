The Florida Gators secured their first commitment in the Class of 2027 on Saturday, landing highly regarded South Florida cornerback Amare Nugent from American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida. Nugent, a four-star recruit listed at 5-foot-11 and 178 pounds, chose Florida over offers from Indiana, Georgia, Florida State, Miami, and Auburn. He is ranked as the nation's No. 13 cornerback, the No. 10 recruit in Florida, and the No. 105 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to Rivals.

Nugent committed to Florida after his Junior Day visit to Gainesville, his third trip to campus, but the first that allowed him to meet the new coaching staff in person. He acknowledged the opportunity to connect with head coach Jon Sumrall as a deciding factor in his decision.

“The highlight was meeting Jon Sumrall and speaking to him,” Nugent told Gators Online (h/t On3's Keith Niebuhr). “He's a great coach, and the resume speaks for itself.”

Nugent also spotlighted his strong relationship with newly hired Gators cornerbacks coach Brandon Harris, a fellow South Florida native who has known him since his freshman year at Florida Atlantic.

Nugent expressed excitement when talking about Sumrall and his staff, saying:

Article Continues Below

“I'm excited for that staff, and I know they’re gonna do great things. I'm excited to see them this year.”

As a junior, Nugent played 14 games for American Heritage, recording 27 tackles, including 10 solo stops, a sack, two interceptions, and two additional passes defended. Nugent also participated in the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl on January 10 in San Antonio, Texas, which featured over 100 top high school prospects from the 2026 and 2027 classes.

Nugent excels in coverage, run defense, and tackling, demonstrating advanced technique and active eyes to consistently position himself for plays, according to 247Sports' Andrew Ivins Scouting Report. He is also a former state champion in the 4×100 relay, showcasing his recovery speed and athleticism, which complement his football skill set. He is protected as a potential starter at Florida, capable of contributing in boundary or nickel roles early in his college career.

For the Gators, Nugent's pledge provides a compelling inception to Sumrall's leadership. Stepping in to replace Billy Napier following a 3-4 start to the 2025 season, Sumrall has already begun assembling a competitive recruiting class focused on bolstering the defense and building roster depth.