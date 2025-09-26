Just like every football program in the nation, the No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide is busy recruiting high school students to potentially play on their team in the future. On Friday, it was revealed that one of Kalen DeBoer's top commitments set an insane Nebraska state record.

Pledge Jett Thomalla, who is a four-star quarterback commit to Alabama, broke the Nebraska state record for most touchdown passes in a high school career, according to Andy Villamarzo of On3Sports. Playing at Millard South, Thomalla has recorded 101 passing touchdowns. He accomplished the feat in his team's 77-0 victory over Lincoln Southeast.

“Millard South (Neb.) star quarterback Jett Thomalla (Alabama commit) just continues to rewrite the Nebraska high school football record books. On Thursday night, in a 77-0 victory over Lincoln Southeast, Thomalla reset another record. The Alabama four-star commit quarterback set the Nebraska high school football state record for touchdown passes with 101 tosses for his prep career.”

Thomalla recorded his 101st career touchdown pass on a screen play to the running back. After tossing it to his teammate, the running back juked defenders and took it to the house.

After initially flipping from Iowa State, it appears Thomalla can't wait to play for Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide. In a recent interview with On3 Sports, the high school senior quarterback claimed he already has his roommate picked out once he arrives at Alabama.

“I've already got my roommates picked out,” Thomalla said about his future with Alabama. “Right when I committed, Mack Sutter texted me saying he was gonna join me, and we said we'd be roommates. I'm close with him, Owen (Cabell), too. We'll all be in Tuscaloosa together next week, and all the commits are coming for the Tennessee game. That will be a lot of fun, too.”

While Thomalla prepares to visit the Crimson Tide for the October 18 game against the Tennessee Volunteers, Alabama has its eyes set on the Week 5 matchup against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs.