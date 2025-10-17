Alabama football has three ranked obstacles left, starting with No. 11 Tennessee. The same Volunteers that knocked off the Crimson Tide in Knoxville last year.

Except this time Ty Simpson leads this ‘Bama offense. He's got a new, rare mismatch target in tackle Kadyn Proctor. Running back Jam Miller has also received an injury upgrade.

All three play critical roles ahead of this top 25 showdown of Southeastern Conference heavyweights. But only one member of the Crimson Tide rises as the proverbial X-factor here.

Here's who earns the label inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama needs this weapon to step up vs. Tennessee

By now, Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel knows Miller will likely play and earn his handoffs. He also knows Germie Bernard and Ryan Williams are getting the ball.

But this member of the Tide must set the tone in the air attack — and it's not the new red zone option Proctor.

Tight end Josh Cuevas plays a pivotal role here for head coach Kalen DeBoer and Simpson.

The Los Angeles native doesn't see the ball much in a loaded playmakers room. He's yet to grab more than three passes in every game this season. But he's needed in a big way for multiple reasons.

Why Alabama needs big TE play here

Tennessee has struggled against the pass — fielding the second-worst defense among SEC teams in that category.

The Vols especially has shown flaws in defending the short-to-intermediate throws. All this despite averaging 4.3 sacks per game.

DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb will want Simpson to get the ball out fast. That's why Cuevas comes into play here.

The 6-foot-3, 256-pounder can set the tone with his brute force after the catch. Cuevas can give Simpson a small window target like he became against Missouri last Saturday.

One of Ty Simpson’s better throws on the day here to Josh Cuevas. Small window, perfect touch and placement. #All22 pic.twitter.com/IvAlWmHQgM — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) October 13, 2025

Cuevas brings his own motivation for this contest, saying last year's game felt personal via Charlie Potter of On3/Rivals.

Does Alabama hold advantage here vs. Tennessee?

Simpson simply can't be forced to hold onto the ball for long periods. That's where the Vols are most dangerous on defense.

Grubb can get Cuevas and the other wideouts going off quick screens or short inside routes, including comebacks and hooks.

Simpson is already expected to have a breakout game. But he's also going to duel with one of the SEC's top QBs here in Joey Aguilar — who's putting together his own SEC Player of the Year campaign.

The Tide appear to have the more red-hot QB, swinging the advantage to the home team. But again, Cuevas looks like he'll need to set the tone off the bat before Alabama unleashes its deep WR room, Miller or even Proctor when near the goal line.