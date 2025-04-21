As Jalen Milroe prepares for the NFL Draft, the Alabama football quarterback resembles another former quarterback, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Milroe has some similarities to a quarterback named Jalen who also played at Alabama,” Schefter said. “He is 6-foot-2, 217 pounds; Jalen Hurts is 6-foot-1, 223 pounds. Both are represented by agent Nicole Lynn.

“Hurts went in the second round to the Eagles in 2020, while Milroe figures as a potential second-round pick to a team willing to bet on his upside.”

The quarterback class is thinner than usual in the 2025 Draft. As a result, Milroe might have more of a chance to be a first-round pick.

For instance, one NFL insider declared that Milroe's dinner with the Pittsburgh Steelers is a sign that the team will draft him. While there may be some truth to that, no one will know until the draft comes around.

Adam Schefter sees Jalen Hurts in Jalen Milroe

The two quarterbacks are extremely similar in their play styles. However, Milroe is a more explosive athlete than Hurts is. While the latter is a better passer, that's an area the Alabama football quarterback can work on.

Although the Steelers have significant interest, they might sign Aaron Rodgers to a contract. If that were the case, Milroe could sit behind the future Hall of Famer and pick his brain about the game.

After all, a certain quarterback named Jordan Love did that for three seasons, and he immediately capitalized once he became the starter.

The hypotheticals will be on full blast during the 2025 NFL Draft. Still, Milroe has plenty of upside and might have the highest ceiling of any quarterback in this year's draft.

Some offensive coordinators see what the dual-threat quarterback can bring to the table. It might take some work, though, to get Milroe where he needs to be.

“It’s gonna take a lot of work,” one NFL scouting director said via Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. “The accuracy piece is gonna be an issue early on at all three levels of the defense. He’s more of just a deep-ball thrower now.

“He’s got to go to a place that believes in him and will lean into his strengths.”

If Milroe lands at a place that embraces his gifts, he can be an elite quarterback. Then, the Hurts and Milroe comparisons might surface once again.