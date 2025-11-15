The Texas A&M Aggies were dead and buried at halftime. At least that's how it appeared in their home game against upset-minded South Carolina. The Gamecocks had a 30-3 lead in College Station, and it was just a matter of not falling apart in the final 30 minutes. That's just what happened as the Aggies turned their game around and pulled out a remarkable 31-30 triumph.

WHAT A GAME FROM TEXAS A&M‼️ The largest comeback in an SEC conference game over the last 20 years 👏 pic.twitter.com/4hHm5B14G5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Texas A&M’s 27 point comeback win over South Carolina is the biggest deficit a team has overcome IN THE COUNTRY. The Aggies are the first SEC team to reach 10 wins. They are now GUARANTEED to make the College Football Playoff! pic.twitter.com/iTQApT37ww — SEC Numbers Guy (@secnumbersguy) November 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Quarterback Marcel Reed had a brutal first-half performance with two interceptions and a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. He was razor sharp in the second half as he threw for a career-high 439 yards and three touchdowns to key the record-setting turnaround. The comeback was the biggest in Texas A&M history. It beat the previous mark of 21 points that was set in a 2013 bowl game victory over Duke.

The win enabled Texas A&M (10-0, 7-0) to strengthen its position in the College Football Playoff structure. The Aggies were ranked as the No. 3 team behind Ohio State and Indiana, and if they remain in the top 4 at the conclusion of the season, they will have a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

The comeback set off a huge celebration after the game, both in the stands and on the field. Players got into two lines and showed off their dancing ability with conga-like moves.

The celebration after the largest comeback win in Texas A&M football history. pic.twitter.com/LE4OP1c2w8 — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) November 15, 2025

Texas A&M comeback ruins South Carolina's upset effort

The Gamecocks were not intimidated by the powerful Aggies, and quarterback LaNorris Sellers was on top of his game as he threw two touchdown passes in the first half. Wide receiver Nyck Harbor had a sharp first half as he caught 3 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.

However, Reed was able to turn around his miserable first half with his sharp passing. The Texas A&M quarterback completed 27 of 39 passes and his favorite target with wideout KC Concepcion. He caught 7 of 13 targets for 158 yards. Fellow WR Ashton Bethel-Roman caught 4 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown