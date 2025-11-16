The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide officially suffered its second loss of the season after falling 23-21 to the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners. The College Football Playoff is certainly getting shaken up in Week 12 with this loss.

Almost immediately after the game, Alabama fans hopped on social media and shared their disappointed takes. Some are seemingly frustrated with the loss, while others are calling out head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Alabama fans in their living rooms every offensive drive pic.twitter.com/p352mbYYcx — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) November 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Bama sucks,” said one user.

Alabama L??? pic.twitter.com/QJP1V26Ww1 — ᴛʜᴇ ꜱᴇᴄ: ɪᴛ ᴊᴜꜱᴛ ᴍᴇᴍᴇꜱ ᴍᴏʀᴇ (@JustMemesMore) November 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

This individual claimed, “Alabama straight-up not being able to run the ball will forever be shocking to me.”

“Thanks for inviting the Sooners to your homecoming. They had a blast,” mocked another fan.

This fan explained, “All too often, coaches get blamed for losses, but this one is squarely on the players on offense, specifically Simpson. Awful turnovers and too many missed throws to open receivers. The dropped potential pick 6 was brutal too. 4 big plays cost Alabama the game.”

Just realized Bama’s playoff hopes come down to the Iron Bowl in Jordan-Hare against a team with nothing to lose and had 3 weeks to prepare pic.twitter.com/0CWCnGJ58R — Nick Perkins (@NickyPerkss) November 16, 2025

“This is the [worst] crop of Bama RBs ever. How does Hill miss that cut with a blocker in front?” said NFL legend Shannon Sharpe.

After falling to an 8-2 record on the season, Alabama will have a get-right game in Week 13 when it takes on the Eastern Illinois Panthers. However, the final contest of the 2025-26 campaign is an Iron Bowl matchup against the Crimson Tide's biggest rival, the Auburn Tigers.

The Iron Bowl is almost always a wildly close game, no matter where both teams stand. So, all eyes will be on Alabama in the final week of the season, as the Crimson Tide could face elimination from the College Football Playoff with another loss on the record.