The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide officially suffered its second loss of the season after falling 23-21 to the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners. The College Football Playoff is certainly getting shaken up in Week 12 with this loss.

Almost immediately after the game, Alabama fans hopped on social media and shared their disappointed takes. Some are seemingly frustrated with the loss, while others are calling out head coach Kalen DeBoer.

“Bama sucks,” said one user.

This individual claimed, “Alabama straight-up not being able to run the ball will forever be shocking to me.”

“Thanks for inviting the Sooners to your homecoming. They had a blast,” mocked another fan.

Article Continues Below

This fan explained, “All too often, coaches get blamed for losses, but this one is squarely on the players on offense, specifically Simpson. Awful turnovers and too many missed throws to open receivers. The dropped potential pick 6 was brutal too. 4 big plays cost Alabama the game.”

“This is the [worst] crop of Bama RBs ever. How does Hill miss that cut with a blocker in front?” said NFL legend Shannon Sharpe.

After falling to an 8-2 record on the season, Alabama will have a get-right game in Week 13 when it takes on the Eastern Illinois Panthers. However, the final contest of the 2025-26 campaign is an Iron Bowl matchup against the Crimson Tide's biggest rival, the Auburn Tigers.

The Iron Bowl is almost always a wildly close game, no matter where both teams stand. So, all eyes will be on Alabama in the final week of the season, as the Crimson Tide could face elimination from the College Football Playoff with another loss on the record.