The Alabama Crimson Tide is 8-2 on the season now after suffering a 23-21 Week 12 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners. Statistically, this was a game the Crimson Tide should have won. However, turnovers and mishaps are ultimately what led to the loss. After the contest, head coach Kalen DeBoer issued a clear demand to quarterback Ty Simpson.

During the postgame press conference, the 51-year-old head coach was asked about Simpson experiencing his fifth straight game in which he fumbled the ball while being sacked. Daboer didn't mince words and claimed that the redshirt junior needs to throw the ball away in certain moments, according to Chase Goodbread of Tuscaloosa News.

“With the pressure [Oklahoma] brought, [Simpson's] got to get rid of it, and be OK throwing it away,” said Kalen DeBoer. “I know it's third down and he wants to stay on the field, but the defense is playing good too, and you've got to live with a punt once in a while.”

Article Continues Below

Ty Simpson, who is 22 years old, finished Saturday's contest with 326 passing yards, one touchdown, and two turnovers (one interception and one fumble) while completing 66.6% of his pass attempts. The loss is incredibly frustrating for the offense, as the Crimson Tide offense clearly outgained the Sooners.

As a team, Alabama finished with 406 total yards of offense versus Oklahoma's 212. Typically, when an offense outgains an opponent like that, it results in a win. So, the three turnovers are seemingly what led to the loss.

Alabama will move on to Week 13, where the Crimson Tide will have a get-right game against the East Illinois Panthers. After that matchup, though, the program is scheduled for a tough Iron Bowl game against the rival Auburn Tigers.