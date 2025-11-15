The 2025 South Florida campaign began as a dream following upset victories against Boise State and Florida, but it may have just reached a nightmarish end in Annapolis. The No. 24 Bulls, who were positioned to serve as the Group of Five representative in the College Football Playoff, suffered a back-breaking 41-38 loss to Navy on Saturday. The game did not even feel as close as the scoreboard suggests.

Fans are now forced to come to grips with a harsh reality: South Florida will probably not even earn a slot in the American Conference Championship game after losing for a third time this season. Let the mourning commence.

“At least it’s November before our season is over,” @cramboneUSF wryly remarked. “Usually it’s the first weekend in October. So I guess that’s progress?”

“Been a fan since 2007. Same ole’ South Florida,” @TheDesktopsHWD lamented on X. “Win the ranked games. Become ranked. Lose beatable conference games. 0 conference championships. A handful mid tier bowl victories. This year is no different. Grothe. Daniels. Flowers. Brown. 0 conference championships.”

South Florida football falters at Navy

The Bulls (7-3) allowed the Midshipmen (8-2) to rush for a mind-boggling 338 yards and four touchdowns, a massively disappointing showing for a defense that was giving up the second-fewest yards on the ground in the American. South Florida countered with its own potent running game, on the strength of quarterback Byrum Brown's 136-yard, two-touchdown performance, but it could not slow down Navy.

Despite out-gaining the Midshipmen 556-524, Alex Golesh's squad failed to meet the moment in this pivotal matchup. Even so, this program has taken a big leap forward in 2025.

“It has still been a great year for University of South Florida,” @BigDougie83 commented. “{Head coach} Alex Golesh has brought this football team a long ways. Just did not have the {defensive} depth this week.”

The Bulls can still win nine games in a season for the first time since 2017, sending a message that they are indeed on the rise. But they blew a golden opportunity versus Navy. Tampa will need some time to process its emotions. James Madison, Tulane and North Texas should all enter the CFP conversation in the aftermath of this bitter defeat.