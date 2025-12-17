Alabama Crimson Tide’s path to postseason redemption begins Friday night in Norman, where Ryan Grubb's offense will face a familiar and unforgiving opponent.

In an 8 vs. 9 College Football Playoff matchup, No. 9 Alabama travels to No. 8 Oklahoma for a rematch that carries unfinished business after the Tide’s Nov. 15 loss by 21-23 on the final score line. It was a game in which Alabama failed to capitalize on its gained yards.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who joined Alabama after guiding Washington’s offensive line, believes the difference this time comes down to one non-negotiable factor up front. When asked what he needed to see from his offensive line against Oklahoma, Grubb immediately pointed to one thing.

“Elite communication. The best communication they've had all year,” Grubb said in a press conference. “That's what it's gonna come down to, cause in the first game, they did a good job of that. We had two negative yardage runs, which were actually gains of zero. We talked about that before. The sacks came on lack of communication.”

Article Continues Below

Grubb expanded on that point by explaining how Oklahoma’s defensive structure, particularly under coach Brent Venables, punishes even the smallest breakdowns before and after the snap.

“Ultimately, for us, it's just gonna come down to those guys communicating,” Grubb said. “If half the line's on one call, the other half's not, that's where your problems happen. That's where sacks and problems in the A- and B-gap happen.”

The Crimson Tide offensive line has shuffled personnel, seeking stability and cohesion after their last meeting with Oklahoma. Left guard Kam Dewberry is now available after missing the SEC Championship game, which gives the Grubb & Co. a massive boost ahead of the CFP.

The challenge, however, remains steep. Oklahoma’s defense thrives on disguises and pressure, and another lapse in communication could end Alabama’s season abruptly. As Bama’s offensive line faces a defining test, one where clarity, not power, may ultimately decide whether the Tide gets its long-awaited revenge.