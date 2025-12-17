One of the Utah Utes' star players in offensive lineman Caleb Lomu has made an important decision regarding his football career.

Lomu has been with the Utes since 2023, spending three seasons with the program. He grew into one of their best linemen overnight, shining as one of the top players at his position in the country.

This has garnered him acclaim at the Big 12 level, receiving first team honors in 2025. With how he excelled in one of the top leagues in college football, NFL teams would embrace the concept of considering him as a future talent.

With his stock at its highest, Lomu has made the decision to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. Football analyst Jordan Reid reacted to the news, having high remarks to share about the standout lineman.

“Lomu is my top ranked OT and No. 15 overall player on my latest big board. He needs to gain strength, but his upside as a natural left tackle gives him the potential to be the first player off the board at the position,” Reid wrote.

What's next for Utah after Caleb Lomu's decision

It is big news for Caleb Lomu to make about his football career, celebrating his time at Utah while moving on to his NFL aspirations.

Utah remarkably performed well as one of the best teams in the nation, especially in the Big 12. The Utes finished with a 10-2 overall record, going 7-2 in their conference matchups. They finished at third place in the league standings, being above the Houston Cougars and Arizona Wildcats while being under the BYU Cougars and Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Utah excelled on both sides of the ball in the regular season. They averaged 41.1 points per game on offense and conceded 18.7 points per game on defense.

Devon Dampier led the attack with 193 completions for 2,180 yards and 22 touchdowns while adding 127 rushes for 687 net yards and seven scores on the ground. Wayshawn Parker starred in the run game with 133 carries for 931 net yards and six touchdowns while Byrd Fioklin and Naquari Rogers provided 10 touchdowns each.

The No. 15 Utes will look forward to ending the 2025 campaign with their bowl game. They will take part in the Las Vegas Bowl, facing the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Dec. 31 at 3:30 p.m. ET.