First, Jalen Milroe was compared to Jalen Hurts by Adam Schefter. Now, the Alabama football quarterback is being compared to Lamar Jackson, in Tom Pelissero's of the NFL Network's eyes.

While Milroe and Hurts are pretty interesting, Milroe and Jackson make more sense in the grand scheme of things. For starters, both were exceptional athletes in their draft class.

They have blazing speed, and used that in its totality during their respective collegiate careers. Much like the Alabama football standout, Jackson's arm was a concern.

Many thought that his arm wouldn't be adequate to survive in the NFL. However, two NFL MVPs later, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is proving to be one of the best in the league.

Could the same happen for Milroe?

Possibly.

He has exceptional deep-ball accuracy, but that short to intermediate range is a glaring discrepancy for teams to analyze. They see that area as being the pivotal point of how successful a quarterback can be.

Alabama football's Jalen Milroe, Lamar Jackson comparisons make sense

Still, Milroe's legs can do him justice and allow him to scramble.

However, teams can also play a two-high safety and not allow anything deep. This would force Milroe to throw those 10-20 yard passes, which haven't been his strong suit.

Even if he tries to take off and run, plenty of defensive players will be waiting for him to make a move.

This was similar to Jackson's first season in the NFL.

He started seven games and threw for 1,201 yards and six touchdowns. The next season though, Jackson won the 2019 MVP, and then won the 2023 MVP on top of that.

Now, it's hard to say if Milroe can accomplish an MVP-feat. However, with Jackson's collegiate career and Milroe's being similar in terms of play style, it's hard not to deny.

At the end of the day, more comparisons will fly in as the 2025 NFL Draft gets closer and closer. Jackson and Milroe being the same could be a recurring theme throughout the draft process.