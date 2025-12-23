New information about Sherrone Moore's mental state is coming to light following emergency dispatch audio from his wife that revealed he was “suicidal” before he was arrested.

Two individuals called 911 following his firing within minutes of each other on Dec. 10, according to People. The first call came at approximately 4:15 p.m., which was placed by a lawyer for the Michigan staffer with whom he allegedly had a romantic relationship. Moore allegedly broke into her home and took multiple knives from her kitchen. The staffer called her lawyer, who called the police, saying that there was a “there's a male at the location” and that he “had been stalking her for months,” and alleged that he was “attacking” her client. Moore allegedly entered the home after the staffer stopped speaking to him.

However, a few minutes later, at approximately 4:23 p.m., the dispatcher said they had “just got a call from [Moore's] wife,” Kelli, who shared her husband, “is suicidal over losing his job today.”

After learning of Moore's mental state, law enforcement shifted their priority to finding him. They searched for him in his Ann Arbor home and the Michigan athletic facility.

Moore was tracked down at a church parking lot around 5 p.m. that day and taken into custody.

Several people have weighed in on the Moore's incident including Shannon Sharpe who was axed from ESPN earlier this year after he was sued for sexual assault and rape, by an OnlyFans model.

“I think the thing is that all the situations that you've heard, you never think a situation like this can happen to you, even though you're doing what you've heard about,” Sharpe said on Night Cap Wednesday.

Article Continues Below

Sharpe shared that he has a similar experience being in this situation.

“‘Nah, this going to be different. She ain't like that. It ain't going to happen. It ain't gonna get out. Don't nobody know but her and I.' … And I can imagine six, seven months ago, I went through something very similar,” Sharpe continued. “So I can I know what that storm is like.”

The NFL Hall of Famer added that a lot of people have opinions on decisions in your life and especially when you're a public figure.

“That's why when people say, ‘This is what I would do.' You don't know what you do until you in it,” Sharpe explained. “Until you in that pressure cooker. Until you in the the eye of the storm. Everything that you worked your entire life for, you feel like it's crumbling right before your eyes. And the only people that's going to be there, it's going to be a select few. That's the hardest part.”

Moore has not spoken out publicly following his arrest on any of the allegations that he's facing. The former Michigan coach is now prohibited from having any contact with the staffer and is currently facing one felony charge of third-degree home invasion, along with misdemeanor counts of stalking and breaking & entering. He is due back in court on Jan. 22, 2026, for a probable cause hearing.