Kadyn Proctor’s legend keeps growing, and Alabama Crimson Tide coaches keep finding clever ways to get the big man the ball. Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports posted a clip that captured a short-yardage snap and a designed screen that put the left tackle into ball-carrying duty, a sequence that has become must-see content for Alabama football fans.

Alabama's 370-pound offensive playmaker Kadyn Proctor at it again

In a short-yardage look against Vanderbilt, Alabama slid Proctor into a fullback spot, handed him the ball, and watched him plow ahead for a first down. He also hauled in a screen against Georgia and barreled into the second level, forcing multiple defenders to gang-tackle him and flipping field position in an instant. Those plays were few but huge: one kept a drive alive, the other produced a highlight that demanded attention.

Proctor’s size reads like a novelty on paper, listed at 6-foot-7 and about 366 pounds on Alabama’s roster, but the tape rewrites that label into something more useful. He blocks with leverage, keeps his feet, and shows balance that makes “too big” look lazy. When he touches the ball, fundamental technique plus momentum make him hard to bring down.

The reaction on social feeds was instant: viral clips, mock Heisman pushes, and a chorus of “give it to the big man.” Defensive coordinators now account for the real chance Alabama will hand a mammoth lineman the ball, and that respect can open lanes for the Tide’s backs and create cleaner play-action looks.

There’s a practical reason behind the fun. Proctor has grown into a dependable piece of Alabama’s front five, grading out well in game tape and earning the coach's trust to be used creatively. Coaches hunt matchup advantages; deploying a 6-7 mauler in short-yardage is simple math. It’s not spectacle for spectacle’s sake; it’s a calculated way to tilt a series.

Alabama won’t make Proctor a normal ball-carrier, and they shouldn’t. But every once in a while, the Tide will slide their left tackle into the backfield, give him the rock, and watch defenses make a choice they hate: try to bring a mountain down or step aside and let him rumble. That choice is a problem opponents can’t solve consistently.