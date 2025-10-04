Pat McAfee always brings flair and passion to the set of the ESPN show College GameDay. McAfee continued to do just that on Saturday, when he jumped on a table to get Alabama football fans fired up.

.@PatMcAfeeShow knows how to get the Alabama crowd going 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3g0VVQu6yZ — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

McAfee and company are in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, ahead of the Alabama-Vanderbilt game. The Crimson Tide are looking to build on three consecutive victories.

McAfee was discussing the Alabama football program when he decided to literally jump on the broadcast table. Alabama fans got riled up and enjoyed the moment.

McAfee has already had some impressive performances this season on College GameDay. While in Miami in September, the ESPN broadcaster ran off the set to a swimming pool, before climbing to a board and diving into the water.

Vanderbilt enters Saturday's game undefeated on the season, with a 5-0 record. Alabama is 3-1 on the year, with their lone loss coming in their opener against Florida State.

Alabama can pick up a signature win Saturday

The Crimson Tide hope to make the College Football Playoff for the first time under head coach Kalen DeBoer. DeBoer took the program over from the legendary Nick Saban, who is a panelist now on the College GameDay show.

Alabama has a chance to get a key conference win, if they can defeat Vanderbilt Saturday. The Crimson Tide are 1-0 in the SEC this season, after defeating Georgia in a huge game. Alabama also has wins this season over Wisconsin and Louisiana-Monroe.

Alabama fans were unhappy with DeBoer after the team's first game this season. That is because the Crimson Tide missed the CFP in 2024, and it looked like things could go awry again this season following a loss to Florida State. Alabama has been able to win since that first game, and things look like they are headed in the right direction.

Alabama and Vanderbilt play Saturday at 3:30 ET. Alabama is ranked no. 10 in the Associated Press college football poll, while Vanderbilt is no. 16.