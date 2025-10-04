ESPN's College GameDay brought more than football excitement to Tuscaloosa. A student's missed field goal turned into a life-changing moment, and the main credit goes to Kirk Herbstreit's throwing arm and Pat McAfee's generosity.

Gabby Mathis is a senior chemical engineering student at Alabama. She stepped up for McAfee's kicking contest with $500,000 on the line. She openly admitted that she had never kicked a football before in her life. Her attempt went exactly as expected: the ball rolled just a few yards in front of her, barely moving off the ground.

But McAfee had different plans; he quickly stepped in with a new idea. He challenged Herbstreit to throw a football through the uprights from 33 yards away. If the former Ohio State quarterback could make it, Mathis would walk away with $300,000.

Herbstreit asked, “No warmup?” McAfee simply replied, “No.” But for the 56-year-old College GameDay analyst, this was just another Saturday.

He grabbed the ball and fired a perfect throw right through the uprights. Seeing this, Mathis jumped up and down in pure joy. She hugged Herbstreit, and the crowd cheered for her.

McAfee handed over the giant check, saying, “Gabby, this is for you, your mom, your brother, and your whole family”. The moment became one of the season's best College GameDay memories.

McAfee has given away around $3 million this season in his kicking contest. For Mathis, who waited in line for hours for the prize-winning ticket, it was worth it.

That's College GameDay magic. In a matter of moments, one student's life can change forever due to a missed chance and a clutch throw.