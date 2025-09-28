The Alabama and Georgia football teams faced off in a thrilling game on Saturday night. Alabama did enough to win the game, 24-21. Following the contest, both teams moved in the Associated Press College Football poll rankings.

Alabama moved up seven spots to no. 10 in the country, per the latest poll. Georgia fell seven spots meanwhile to no. 12. The Bulldogs lost their first game of the season.

Alabama has now won three games in a row, following the team's first game against Florida State. Both schools are considered contenders to win the SEC this season, and reach the College Football Playoff.

Alabama and Georgia could meet again this season

Both Alabama and Georgia are still very much in the mix for a CFP appearance. The schools could end up playing again in this year's CFP, but neither team can afford many more losses.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer has now defeated Georgia two years in a row. DeBoer's win on Saturday may have been the most important in his career.

“There's two things you can do when things are coming down on you a little bit,” DeBoer said, per ESPN. “You can go back yourself in a corner or you can fight. And these guys made up their minds they're going to fight. That was where it started, and it's just continued to build. We've got to make sure we don't forget what that chip on the shoulder was that got this momentum going.”

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is now 1-7 against Alabama. The Bulldogs struggled to get Alabama's offense off the field all night.

“You're going to get punches thrown at you,” DeBoer said. “We got some tonight. What's your response going to be? And our response was to punch back and punch back harder.”

Alabama next plays another tough SEC game on Saturday, against Vanderbilt. Georgia next plays Kentucky at home Saturday.