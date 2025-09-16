As the Georgia football team won in overtime against the Tennessee Volunteers in a thrilling game, 44-41, sports analyst Joel Klatt would make a staunch claim regarding the SEC powerhouse. With the Georgia football team led by quarterback Gunner Stockton and a strong performance, the conference runs through the Bulldogs, as exclaimed by Klatt.

Despite trailing 21-7, the Bulldogs found a way to stay resilient and come back on the road against a tough Volunteers team on their home ground. This was evidence enough for Klatt to say on his self-titled show that the SEC “goes through” the program.

“The SEC still goes through Georgia, because those dogs can bite,” Klatt said. “They have resilience. This is a great, proud program. They practice with urgency. They built their roster with urgency. They play with urgency. This is what we didn't see from Alabama against Florida State in week one. This is a team that answered the bell in that environment.”

“Again, this is one of the most special environments in college football,” Klatt continued. “It's checkered out. It is loud, and you're down 21-7, and they just started eating the elephant. What do I mean by that, Joel? Well, how do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. That's like a comeback.”

"The SEC still goes through Georgia because those dogs can bite." Georgia sealed an instant-classic win over Tennessee in a wild, checkered-out Neyland, where @joelklatt believes "most teams would have folded." pic.twitter.com/Ms9doHV41D — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) September 15, 2025

Joel Klatt on the “mental fortitude” of Georgia football's Gunner Stockton

As the Georgia football team looks to address its issues before facing Alabama, it's essential to highlight the program's comeback last Saturday. Klatt would speak about the “mental fortitude” of the team, especially when it comes to the quarterback in Stockton, who led the comeback, throwing for 304 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

“You can't get it all back right now, and they just start plotting along and plodding along, and they get a couple of stops, and then can get a couple of scores, and then get into a shootout,” Klatt said. “Then it's fourth down. Stockton drops an absolute dime. The throw he made on fourth down was sensational. That is a big-time throw. Most teams would have folded.”

“They wouldn't have the mental fortitude, they wouldn't have the toughness, and they wouldn't have the quarterback with that same toughness to come back from 21-7,” Klatt continued. “And guess what, folks? You still have to beat Georgia, and that's incredibly difficult to do. That conference still goes through Georgia.”

The No. 5 Bulldogs look to keep their winning ways and stay undefeated against the Crimson Tide on Sept. 27.