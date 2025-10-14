Texas Longhorns beat No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners 23-6 on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The win saved their season after losing to the Florida Gators the week before. The Longhorns were unranked and their playoff hopes looked dead, but this victory changed everything.

Oklahoma led 6-3 at halftime with two field goals. Texas took over in the second half. They outscored Oklahoma 20-0 after the break. Arch Manning threw the go-ahead touchdown to DeAndre Moore Jr. on the first drive of the third quarter. It was a 12-yard pass that capped a 14-play, 75-yard drive. Manning completed 21 of 27 passes for 166 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 34 yards. He was sacked only once compared to six times against Florida.

Running back Quintrevion Wisner rushed 22 times for 94 yards. The defense forced three interceptions from Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer. They held the Sooners to 258 total yards. Oklahoma failed to score an offensive touchdown for the third time in four years against Texas.

“I think we saw the true character of the men in that locker room today, their connectivity, their love for one another,” Sarkisian said in his postgame press conference, according to Eli Lederman of ESPN.

Why Texas' schedule puts them back in the playoff picture

Texas is now 4-2 overall and 1-1 in SEC play. It trails undefeated teams like Texas A&M (6-0, 3-0 SEC) and Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC), but it's still alive for an at-large playoff bid.

The SEC is expected to get five of the 12 playoff spots, and two-loss teams from the conference have a realistic chance. Texas proved it can beat top teams when it plays well. Texas faces manageable games before the tough stretch. They play at Kentucky Wildcats on October 18 and Mississippi State on October 25. Both are winnable road games against struggling teams.

Vanderbilt comes to Austin on November 1. The Commodores have been better than expected this season, and a win would add another quality victory to Texas's resume.

The real tests come later in November. Texas plays at Georgia on November 15. This is a real challenge. Georgia beat them in last year's SEC Championship Game. Winning in Athens would be a major statement.

The regular season finale is against Texas A&M on November 28 at home. If both teams are in playoff contention, this game will decide everything.

Conference and national implications of Texas' win over Oklahoma

Oklahoma dropped from No. 6 to No. 14 after the loss. Their playoff hopes took a major hit. Texas stayed alive in the SEC Championship Game race because of the win, but they need help from other teams. However, the primary goal is to build a strong resume for an at-large playoff bid.

Kentucky stands at 2-3 overall and 0-3 in SEC play. The Wildcats now start freshman Cutter Boley at quarterback. In 2025, Kentucky has averaged 24.4 points per game, which ranks them 14th out of 16 SEC teams.

Mississippi State is 4-2 overall but is 0-2 in SEC play. Quarterback Blake Shapen has thrown four interceptions in six games, and the Bulldogs' offense has been inconsistent all season.

Vanderbilt is 5-1 and poses their biggest challenge. Quarterback Diego Pavia has thrown for 1,409 yards and 14 touchdowns. Georgia and Texas A&M will decide Texas's playoff fate. The Georgia game is scheduled for November 15 in Athens, where the Bulldogs are 5-1 and ranked No. 9 nationally.

Texas A&M is undefeated at 6-0. Marcel Reed is their starting quarterback. He has completed around 60% of his passes this season with 12 touchdowns. The expanded playoff helps two-loss SEC teams. The conference is expected to get five of the 12 playoff spots.

His aggressive play-calling proved he can win big games. The Red River Rivalry victory silenced his critics.

“I think that we learned how to fight today… we don't have to wait till the 12th round to try to knock somebody out to win a game; we can win rounds, and we can continue to fight for four quarters,” Sarkisian said after the game.

The path forward for Texas

Texas bounced back from its worst moment. The Oklahoma win proved it belongs with the elite teams. Now, it must maintain this level for six more weeks.

Manning's development gives them hope. He managed the game well against a top defense. His 29-yard scramble late in the game showed confidence.

“I think being able to stay out of third and long and get more reasonable third downs,” Manning explained via CBS Sports.​

The defense can dominate when focused. Holding a top offense to six points and zero offensive touchdowns wins playoff games. If they play like this consistently, they can beat anyone. The margin for error is small. Another loss likely ends playoff hopes. But they have winnable games in October to build momentum before November.

The Oklahoma win wasn't just about beating a rival; it was about proving they belong among the best teams. They rediscovered their identity when it mattered most. Texas has favorable matchups ahead. If they win those games, they'll enter November with confidence. The Georgia and Texas A&M games will determine their playoff fate.