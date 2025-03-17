Arizona football's Tetairoa McMillan impressed scouts at his Pro Day on Monday. As the NFL Draft nears, one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2025 class has found a way to bolster his stock in mid-March, per Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports.

“Arizona WR and projected top pick Tetairoa McMillan had his Pro Day today, where scouts in attendance clocked him at a 4.48 40-yard dash. The 6’4”, 219-pound First-Team All-American had 24 NFL teams in attendance to watch him, per source.”

McMillan, who hauled in 84 passes for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns for the Wildcats in 2024, is an All-American and ranks No. 1 at the position, per ESPN. One of the previous knocks on McMillan during the NFL Scouting Combine was his speed, but his 4.48 40-yard dash has cleared up doubts. He will enter April fully healthy, so not participating in physical drills during the Combine appears to be working in his favor.

How the Arizona football star's 40 time stacks up next to other 2025 prospects

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium.
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McMillan's biggest strength is certainly his physique and upside against man-to-man coverage. At 6-foot-5, 212 pounds, McMillan's 40 result doesn't top the list of the other Combine receiver participants, but it stands around the middle of the pack.