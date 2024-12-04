Arkansas football just flipped a very talented quarterback prospect from UCLA. While fans are angry about Sam Pittman's return to Fayetteville, the embattled head coach picked up a significant recruit in Madden Iamaleava. The brother of Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, Madden could be the answer for the Razorbacks at quarterback as the program looks for stability in the SEC.

On3's National Recruiting/Transfer Portal Reporter, Hayes Fawcett, confirmed Iamaleva's switch from UCLA to Arkansas on Wednesday. The 4-star QB out of Long Beach, California, will join the Razorbacks in 2025. He had been committed to the Bruins since May 2024. Madden is a key pickup for Sam Pittman's program. The 6'3, 195-pound QB had a fantastic junior year at Long Beach Poly High School, throwing for 43 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Overall, the Razorbacks had a solid but inconsistent year on offense under Boise State transfer quarterback Taylen Green. The Razorbacks scored 30 points a game and placed fifth in the conference in passing yards per game at 269.2.

However, there were times when this side of the ball was very boom-or-bust, putting up only ten points in games against LSU and Texas. Green, for the season, threw for 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The junior out of Lewisville, Texas, additionally ran for 521 yards and seven scores, adding up to the 46th-best QBR in the country. Green will likely be the starter in Fayetteville next season, but it wouldn't hurt for Iamaleva to start a legitimate quarterback competition.

Arkansas football must significantly improve in 2025 for Sam Pittman to remain head coach. The Razorbacks were 6-6 this season and have gone 29-31 in their head coach's five years at the helm.

The SEC is as competitive as ever with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas. However, this new era of the twelve-team College Football Playoff gives programs like Arkansas football a legitimate shot at competing for a national championship with the right head coach. Sam Pittman will have to prove he is the guy to take the Razorbacks to that next level as soon as possible.