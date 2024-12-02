Arkansas football had a roller coater of a season, with a few very high highs and some extremely low lows. In the end, the Razorbacks finished 6-6 and will be heading to a bowl game of some sort later in December. However, some of those lows led fans to grow tired of had coach Sam Pittman, and some of those fans were hoping to see a change at that spot this offseason.

That doesn't look like it's going to be happening. Pittman is going to be returning in 2025 as the head coach in Fayetteville, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

Shortly after the news came out, Arkansas fans were livid that they have to root for a Pittman-coached team for at least another year.

“F**k everyone who supports Sam Pittman and this sub mediocre trash can of a program that we have right now. Your apathy and acceptance of this s**t is exactly why we are in the position we are in,” one fan posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Another fan added, “This is absurd. [Brett] Bielema through 5 seasons at Arkansas was 29-34 (11-29 SEC) and was fired. Yet Pittman is 29-31 (14-28 SEC) and retains his job? Make it make sense, cause I can’t figure out why Arkansas would accept this fate. Please do the respectable thing and retire, Sam.”

A third fan went on a very emotional rant on X about why Pittman and athletic director Hunter Yurachek should be gone.

“No matter what we are all hogs and if you’re one for keeping Sam and [Yurachek] you’re part of the problem,” part of the message read. “Some don’t go to games or watch as a social event. The fact that @HunterYurachek won’t fire Sam Pittman should tell you everything you need to know. They do not care about you as fans. They do not take football seriously. And neither should you. Quit wasting time and money by going to games. … It’s a disgrace that we are told to accept mediocrity and like it.”

Arkansas fans were ecstatic when the Razorbacks pulled off a home upset of Tennessee earlier this season, handing the Volunteers one of their two losses. However, frustrating coaching decisions in a loss to Oklahoma State early in the season and another heartbreaking loss to rival Texas A&M have left fans with little patience.

Even though he will be back next year, Pittman's seat will be hot from the opening kick in Week 1.