The Auburn Tigers may have fallen short against Georgia on Saturday, but head coach Hugh Freeze still has something to celebrate off the field. Despite a controversial 20-10 loss that left Freeze visibly frustrated with officiating, Auburn landed a major recruiting win, flipping a top defensive prospect from the very same Bulldogs they just faced.

Freeze’s postgame comments reflected his irritation with the calls that shifted momentum. “It felt like we broke the plane,” he said after officials ruled a fumble at the goal line instead of an Auburn touchdown.

“Should’ve had a delay of game or a timeout, not a whole new play. It certainly feels like we’re not getting many of the breaks.” The Tigers, who led 10-0 early, never recovered after the disputed ruling, falling to 3-3 on the season and 0-3 in SEC play.

Off the field, however, the Tigers scored a massive win on the recruiting trail. According to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals, “Four-star LB Shadarius Toodle has flipped his commitment from Georgia to Auburn.”

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Shadarius Toodle has Flipped his Commitment from Georgia to Auburn, he tells me for @rivals The 6'3 235 LB flipped from Auburn to Georgia back in June "Home is where the heart is and my love for Auburn never faded."

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker from Alabama originally flipped from Auburn to Georgia back in June, but decided to return home. “Home is where the heart is, and my love for Auburn never faded,” Toodle told Fawcett.

Toodle’s decision represents a crucial recruiting momentum shift for Freeze and his staff, especially following weeks of frustration on the field.

Auburn’s defense has shown flashes of dominance this season but struggled to maintain consistency, making the addition of an elite linebacker prospect all the more significant. Toodle is ranked among the top defensive players in the 2026 class and could become a cornerstone piece for the Tigers’ future front seven.

Meanwhile, Freeze has emphasized that his team’s focus must turn to finishing games strong. After the Georgia loss, he summed up Auburn’s ongoing problem: “We find ways to not win football games, and that’s what we have to change.” His message is clear: the Tigers need to turn potential into production.

As Auburn prepares to host Missouri next weekend, the mood around the program is cautiously optimistic. Despite the heartbreaking losses and officiating controversies, the Tigers are showing progress in recruiting and resilience in competition.

With Toodle’s recommitment and a pivotal home game ahead, Freeze’s rebuild in Auburn is still very much alive — and perhaps beginning to turn the corner.