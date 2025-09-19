Auburn football received a massive boost from its newest star wide receiver Thursday. Eric Singleton Jr. will run against Oklahoma.

Singleton entered Thursday questionable ahead of the battle of unbeatens. But Pete Thamel of ESPN confirmed that the WR will be in action against the Sooners.

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze helped lure in a key College Football Transfer Portal addition out of Georgia Tech. Singleton entered the portal as the No. 1 available wideout.

He's since tied for the team lead with 149 receiving yards — pairing him with Cam Coleman. He even expressed excitement for the upcoming OU contest.

“Playing against a team like Oklahoma, you know, I grew up watching them on TV. So it’s exciting to play there and play on TV in front of my family,” Singleton said via Sports Illustrated.

Auburn received another injury update for Oklahoma clash

Singleton isn't the only key name who showed up on the early injury report. Thamel provided an update on another key skills position player.

“Auburn starting CB Jay Crawford plans to travel with the team and will be a game-time decision at Oklahoma,” Thamel posted. “He injured his knee on Auburn’s win over South Alabama and was listed as doubtful on the initial SEC injury report.”

Crawford playing becomes a huge boost for the defense considering who'll be on the other side.

John Mateer is igniting Heisman Trophy chatter since taking over OU's offense. The Washington State transfer has combined for nine touchdowns throwing and rushing while leading the 3-0 start.

The dual-threat is running the nation's 28th-ranked offense which is averaging 472.7 yards per game. Crawford likely would tangle with Deion Burks of the Sooners if he's cleared. Burks is Oklahoma's reception leader at 17 catches.

Singleton isn't the only one with the spotlight before Saturday. Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold faces his old team for the first time as well.