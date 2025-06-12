The Auburn football team lost a commitment from one of the best linebackers in the country on Thursday as four-star JaMichael Garrett decommitted from the Tigers. Garrett originally committed to Auburn back in July of 2024, but it seemed like he was still exploring his options as he scheduled multiple visits to other schools after his commitment. He most recently took a visit to Ole Miss, and he has upcoming visits scheduled with Miami and Texas A&M.

“BREAKING: Four-Star LB JaMichael Garrett has Decommitted from Auburn, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’2 205 LB from Central, LA had been Committed to the Tigers since July. He holds a total of 33 Offers.”

JaMichael Garrett is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #158 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #8 LB and the #8 player in the state of Louisiana. Garrett currently attends Central High School in Baton Rouge, LA. Garrett lives right by LSU, so that could be a team to watch after his decision to decommit from the Auburn football team.

It's going to be interesting to see where Garrett ends up now that he is no longer committed to Auburn. He has a very impressive offer list that includes premier programs like Arkansas, Colorado, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC, Texas A&M, Miami, Ole Miss and many more. Garrett has plenty of good options to choose from.

This is unfortunate news for head coach Hugh Freeze and the Auburn football team as the Tigers are off to a slow start in the 2026 recruiting class. Auburn had eight commitments in its 2026 class, and that number has now dropped down to seven following the LaMichael Garrett news. The class is ranked #50 in the country, according to 247Sports. The Tigers have commitments from zero five-stars, four four-stars and three three-stars.

While Auburn is off to a slow start in this recruiting cycle, it is still very early and too soon to get worked up about class rankings. The Tigers have a lot of important visits coming up with top targets, and they should be able to reel in a good amount of commitments during the next few months. That class ranking should end up climbing a decent amount before the 2026 cycle wraps up. Hugh Freeze and his staff did a fantastic job last year as the 2025 class was one of the best in the country, and they are hoping to do the same this time around.