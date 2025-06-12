Auburn football is searching for its first quarterback commit for the 2026 class. The Tigers are now close to landing a dynamic four-star. All after Ole Miss struck out on attempting to land this talent.

The Southeastern Conference program landed in the final two for Landon Duckworth. The 6-foot-3 QB even canceled a future official visit to the Ole Miss campus, Hayes Fawcett of On3 revealed Wednesday night.

Florida State out of the Atlantic Coast Conference was another striking out on Duckworth. Now Auburn is on the short list of the Jackson, Alabama native.

He'd rise as a significant college football recruiting win for Hugh Freeze and his staff. But one other SEC school lurks for him. South Carolina is the second school Duckworth is considering.

But again, Auburn brings forth plenty of room to add a QB for this class. Freeze and assistant Kent Austin are heavily courting Duckworth, per 247Sports. He's also the state's third-ranked overall prospect by the outlet.

Auburn recruiting results compared to Ole Miss

The Tigers are attempting to fire up their June recruiting efforts. Especially in an always uber-competitive SEC when it comes to finding prospects.

Auburn grabbed one notable recruiting win Monday. Former Florida State safety commit Jaylen Scott flipped to the Tigers. Scott's decision rose as the first 2027 verbal pledge for Auburn.

The Tigers have collected notable recruiting losses, however. Cornerback Caden Harris spurned Auburn for SEC rival Vanderbilt. Harris chose Vandy back in April.

Auburn holds eight total verbal commits for the 2026 class — half earning a four-star grade. The Tigers even beat out Ohio State for the leader of the '26 class Hezekiah Harris, with Harris choosing the Tigers on July 27, 2024.

The Tigers rank 39th overall in the nation for the 2026 cycle. Where does Ole Miss rank?

The Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin hold down the No. 42 spot. Ole Miss features eight current commits like Auburn. Except the Rebels feature fewer four-stars at two.