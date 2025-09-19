Since losing its season opener to Auburn, Baylor is looking to carry the momentum of its two-game mini-streak into a pivotal Week 4 matchup with Arizona State. They will have to do so without linebacker Phoenix Jackson, whom the Bears confirmed will miss the rest of the 2025 college football season.

Jackson suffered a left foot injury against Samford and has been ruled out for the rest of the season. The senior will take a medical redshirt and return to the team in 2026, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.

Jackson committed to Baylor from the college football transfer portal after four years at Fresno State. He played a key role in the Week 1 loss to Auburn, recording six tackles in his Bears debut. Jackson was a key rotational piece in Dave Aranda's defense, splitting the Rover linebacker snaps with sophomore Kyland Reed.

Jackson's 2025 season ends with nine tackles, the third-most of Baylor's linebackers. First-team All-Big 12 linebacker Keaton Thomas leads the team with 30 stops on the year, while FIU transfer Travion Barnes has 11.

While losing Jackson hurts, Baylor has no shortage of linebackers ready to step up. Oregon transfer Emar'rion Williams, Kyler Jordan, Matthew Fobbs-White, Jeremy Evans and true freshman Kaleb Burns are all candidates to see increased opportunities in the coming weeks.

Baylor hosts Arizona State in Week 4 without Phoenix Jackson

Losing Jackson alters Baylor's defense, but its offense is looking like one of the best in the country. The Bears have topped 40 points in their last two outings, including a drama-filled 48-45 comeback win over SMU in Week 2.

Baylor looks to continue its momentum in Week 4 against a semi-struggling Arizona State team that has gotten off to a meager 2-1 start to the season. Despite making the 2024-2025 College Football Playoffs, the Sun Devils enter the matchup unranked, two weeks after suffering a 24-20 upset loss to Mississippi State.

Arizona State rebounded from the loss with a 34-15 win over Texas State in Week 3. Regardless, they have yet to look like the team that went 11-3 in 2024. Kenny Dillingham returns Sam Leavitt under center, but is understandably struggling to replace the loss of Cam Skattebo, who accounted for well over 2,000 scrimmage yards in 2024.

A win over Arizona State would give Baylor two wins over 2024-2025 College Football Playoff teams in the first month of the season. The Bears could also find themselves in the rankings with another impressive performance after they received six votes in the Week 4 AP poll.