The Buffalo Bills made their focus very clear in the NFL Draft: improve on the defensive side of the ball. The approach made sense after Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense dominated them once again in the AFC Championship Game, but there are still some improvements to be made on offense to help out Josh Allen.

On Wednesday, the Bills made an addition that will help them out when they have the ball. Buffalo has signed former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore to a one-year contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Source: Bills are signing former Browns WR Elijah Moore to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million,” Schefter reported on X, formerly Twitter.

The move comes just days after general manager Brandon Beane went on a rant on a local radio station bashing critics who thought the Bills should have added a wide receiver in the draft. Beane's stance was clear: the Bills needed to improve on defense first, and they did just that with their selections over the weekend in Green Bay.

Moore has had a rocky journey in the NFL, but he improved drastically during his two seasons with the Browns after starting his career with the New York Jets. He played in all 34 regular season games over the last two seasons in Cleveland, recording 120 catches for 1,178 yards and three touchdowns during that time.

The fit for Moore in Buffalo is a little bit wonky, but he is still talented enough to add to the room. Khalil Shakir is emerging as one of the more reliable slot receivers in football, a role that Moore also fills to a lesser degree. However, Buffalo can still use him as a Z wideout opposite Keon Coleman.

Getting Allen any help that you can is a win for the Bills, and Brandon Beane clearly saw that with Moore still on the market in free agency. It isn't a groundbreaking swing, but the former Ole Miss star should be a contributor for what projects as one of the best offenses in football once again in 2025.