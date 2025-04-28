A unique situation has unfolded recently involving the Boise State football team. Star defensive tackle Braxton Fely decided that he was going to enter the college football transfer portal after spring ball, but after testing the waters, he made the decision to return to the Broncos. Fely has been with the program for three seasons now, and he realized that Boise State is the best place for him.

“Boise State star defensive lineman Braxton Fely, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, is returning to Boise and withdrawing from the portal, his agent @BNM_777k tells @CBSSports/@247Sports,” Matt Zenitz said in a post. “Significant development for Boise.”

After the news went public on Monday of Braxton Fely's return to Boise State, Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson released a video on social media addressing the situation.

“Good morning, Bronco nation, hope everybody's doing well,” Danielson said. “Wanted to talk about the Braxton situation. Obviously, I've been open with the media a couple weeks ago when Braxton left our team, that was hard. Braxton is like a son to me. He's family here. He's a part of our brotherhood. When he left, that was tough. Had not talked to Braxton when he left, that was it. And then last week, after taking some trips, him and his wife called me last week, very emotional, and just opened their heart to me about, ‘Coach, we want to come home and we see the value at Boise State.' It had nothing to do with money. ‘Coach, we want to come home because we know that's the best place for us to build and develop me to be the best version of myself on and off the football field.'”

We almost never see a head coach react to a transfer portal situation like this, which just goes to show how important Fely is to not only Spencer Danielson, but the entire Boise State football program.

“That was our conversation last week, and it was very emotional, and obviously prayed about it, talked with our team, and I believe the best thing is to bring Brax home,” he continued. “He's like a son of me. I want Brax home. I know there's obviously going to be a lot of things he's going to have to do to earn the trust back with his teammates and coaches, but knowing Braxton, he's going to do every bit of that and then some and I know he's going to work his tail off to not only do what we need him to do on the field next season, but to be the best teammate and best part of this community he can be and so very excited to get Brax back very excited for him to be part of our family, and I'm fired up he's coming home, and I can't wait to put the ball down here soon.”

Braxton Fely was a major part of the Boise State football defense last season as he finished the year with 24 total tackles and 5.5 sacks. He is going to be a beast for the Broncos this season.