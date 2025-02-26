The 2025 NFL Draft is just a couple of months away, and the 2025 Draft Combine is taking place this weekend. One player that everyone will have their eyes on is Boise State football running back Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty was a Heisman finalist this past year after putting up one of the best seasons that the sport has ever seen froma RB, and he should be taken off the board pretty early when the draft rolls around.

Ashton Jeanty had a historic season for Boise State in 2024, and ever since he burst onto the scene in college, he has been compared to some of the best RBs to ever play the game. His latest player comparison: Maurice Jones-Drew.

“Love the kid. There’s no way he falls outside the top 15-20 picks,” an anonymous RB coach told Jordan Schulz. “He reminds me of a taller Maurice Jones-Drew. Bowling ball with speed. Guy will be an immediate superstar.”

Maurice Jones-Drew had a very successful career in the NFL as he ended up playing for nine seasons. He was a second round draft pick back in 2006, and he was taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones-Drew spent almost his entire career with the Jaguars, but he spent his final season with the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders.

Jeanty certainly has the potential to have a long career in the NFL as well. It is difficult for backs to make it for a long time in the league due to toll that the position takes on the body, but the best of the best can survive. Right now, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is the best in the game. Not that this means a whole lot as everyone's game translates to next level differently, but Barkley never put up numbers like Jeanty's when he played at Penn State.

This past season was a historic one for Jeanty. He carried the ball 374 times and he racked up 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on the season. Jeanty also averaged seven yards per carry. A 1,000 yard rusher is impressive at the college level. A 2,000 yard rusher is almost unheard of. A 2,600 yard rusher is simply different.

Jeanty's monster season took him to New York City for the Heisman ceremony, but Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter ended up taking home the award. Still, it was an incredible season for Ashton Jeanty.

We will learn Jeanty's fate in terms of his NFL home soon, as the 2025 NFL Draft will get started on April 24th, and it will run through April 26th.