The transfer portal is heating back up in college football and teams are filling out the final pieces of their roster as spring ball gets underway. Until the spring portal window officially opens and we get a new influx of transfers available, it is slim pickings on the open market. Bowling Green football, led by new head coach Eddie George, is one of the many teams trying to fill some gaps with the portal.

Bowling Green found its new quarterback in the transfer portal on Monday. Longtime Power Four veteran Drew Pyne has committed to come play for George and company next season, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“NEWS: Former Missouri quarterback Drew Pyne is transferring to Bowling Green, he told ESPN,” Thamel reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Pyne started his career and Notre Dame (2020-22), transferred to Arizona State (2023) before playing at Missouri last year. He’s 9-3 overall as a starter and has two years of eligibility.”

Pyne has had a long journey in college football, making stops at Notre Dame, Arizona State and Missouri along the way. However, he has only been a full-time starter for an extended period during the 2022 season with the Irish.

During that campaign, Pyne threw for 2,021 yards and 22 touchdowns with six interceptions in 11 games. He transferred to Arizona State that offseason, but was unable to find consistent playing time there or at Missouri in 2024.

Pyne did full in for an injured Brady Cook at times last season, but the film wasn't pretty. In two starts filling in midseason against Auburn and Alabama, Pyne finished 16-for-33 with 120 yards and three interceptions before being benched.

He rebounded later in the season in a start against Oklahoma, going 14-for-27 with 143 yards and three touchdowns in a dramatic comeback victory. Now, he will take a step down to the Group of Five and will try to help Bowling Green chase a MAC Championship.

George is hoping that he can get this Falcons squad off the mat and out of mediocrity in his first seasons. Bowling Green football is 20-19 in the last three years with a trio of bowl losses, but maybe the pairing of George and Pyne together can help the program achieve bigger heights.