BYU Cougars wide receiver Parker Kingston has been charged with one count of first-degree felony rape, the Washington County (Utah) Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. The 21-year-old was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Washington County Jail, where he is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in Utah's Fifth Judicial District Court on Friday.

The charge comes from an alleged incident on Feb. 23, 2025, in St. George, Utah, a city more than 250 miles south of BYU's campus in Provo near the Utah-Arizona border, according to prosecutors. Authorities claimed the investigation began after a 20-year-old woman reported to officers at St. George Regional Hospital that Kingston sexually assaulted her.

Detectives with the St. George Police Department gathered digital and forensic evidence and conducted interviews with the parties involved and additional witnesses before submitting the case to the Washington County Attorney’s Office for review. The investigation lasted nearly a year before charges were filed.

The Cougars acknowledged the arrest in a statement released on Wednesday.

“BYU became aware today of the arrest of Parker Kingston. The university takes any allegation very seriously and will cooperate with law enforcement. Due to federal and university privacy laws and practices for students, the university will not be able to provide additional comment.”

It is the second high‑visibility sexual assault case involving a member of the BYU football program in the last year. In May, former starting quarterback Jake Retzlaff was accused of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit. The case was dismissed with prejudice in June, and no criminal charges were filed. Retzlaff admitted to violating the Cougars' honor code, received a reported seven-game suspension, and later transferred to Tulane rather than serve the suspension.

As for Kingston, he joined BYU in 2022 and has played four seasons with the program. After producing 403 yards from 2022 through 2024, he broke out in 2025 as the team's primary receiving threat. This past season, he led the Cougars in receptions and receiving yards, finishing with either 66 or 67 catches for between 924 and 928 yards, along with five touchdown receptions, according to multiple reports. Kingston also contributed in the run game, rushing 25 times for 119 to 199 yards and scoring three touchdowns. On special teams, he returned 17 punts for 230 yards and a touchdown and recorded three punt return touchdowns over the last two seasons.

His performance earned him All-Big 12 recognition. BYU finished the 2025 season with a 12-2 record. Kingston announced Jan. 2 that he intended to return for his final collegiate season and was destined to be the team's leading receiver in 2026