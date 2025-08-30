The Ohio State Buckeyes heard all the top college football prognosticators talk about how powerful the top-rated Texas Longhorns were and that they would march into Ohio Stadium and hand a defeat to the defending national champions. That talk inspired the Buckeyes, and they defended their home field and came away with a 14-7 triumph in the season opener for both teams.

Spoke with a few NFL GMs in attendance for Ohio State vs Texas. Unanimous agreement that #Buckeyes' safety Caleb Downs is a sensational prospect: • "Flawless instincts"

• "Highly intelligent"

• "Scary closing speed" But maybe my favorite quote: "There's some Earl Thomas and… pic.twitter.com/czZwjsQqXo — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Head coach Ryan Day saw the Ohio State defense hold Heisman Trophy preseason favorite Arch Manning in check. The Buckeyes were operating under the game plan of new defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, and they held the Longhorns scoreless until late in the fourth quarter.

Texas got the ball back after their only score and the Buckeyes stopped them on a fourth down play as free safety Caleb Downs tackled receiver Jack Endries short of a first down. That play allowed the Buckeyes to regain possession and run out the clock. The Buckeyes stopped Texas on 4 of 5 fourth-down attempts in the game.

Downs had a sensational game as he was all over the field and frustrated Manning and the other Texas skilled position players.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz spoke with several NFL general managers that were in attendance at the high-profile game, and they were all impressed with Downs' play throughout the game.

Some of the quotes included: “Flawless instincts.” … “Highly intelligent.” … “Scary closing speed.”

Additionally one GM compared him to a pair of former elite NFL defensive backs. “There's some Earl Thomas and Eric Berry to him. Just a special, special player.”

Buckeyes get off to solid start despite offseason losses

Ohio State is attempting to repeat as national champions for the first time in school history. It seems like it would be a daunting task, because 14 Buckeye players were drafted into the NFL last spring.

Julian Sayin has taken over as the team's starting quarterback and he completed 13 of 20 passes for 126 yards. One of those passes resulted in a 40-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Carnell Tate in the fourth quarter. That gave the Buckeyes a 14-0 lead and proved decisive.

While Sayin led his team to victory, Manning and Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian were limited in the passing game. Manning completed 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

The grandson of Archie Manning and the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning is going to have to pick up his performance from this point if he wants to make good on the Heisman predictions that have come his way.