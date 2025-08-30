With fans roasting the Texas football team and star quarterback Arch Manning due to the disappointing 14-7 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon, head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke after the game to give his initial thoughts. While the reality of the performance of Manning for Texas football sets in for fans, it should also be realized that the program was going against the reigning champions in the Buckeyes.

Sarkisian would have an opening statement after the frustrating defeat, saying that he gives “a lot of credit” to the Ohio State football team for how they played the Longhorns. He expressed how Texas' opponents had a “really disciplined game,” which included committing zero turnovers and only recording two penalties, according to Evan Veith.

“Lot of credit to Ohio State,” Sarkisian said. “They played a really disciplined game. Zero turnovers, only two penalties. They took advantage of their opportunities when they got them, so credit to them. This game will serve as a really good measuring stick of where we're at, where we need to improve, and the things we're good at.”

Texas football's frustration headlined by Arch Manning

As Sarkisian sends an urgent message to the Texas football team after the loss, there is no denying that the program had a dreadful showcase, especially when ranked as the top school in the country in polls. The disappointment will be headlined by Manning, who has a lot of hype, as he threw for 170 yards to go along with a touchdown and an interception.

Manning would have some flashy plays, but mostly included routine throws being missed, and being unable to gain the momentum needed for the Longhorns. Sarkisian would mention those “flashes” after the game, though he expects the star quarterback to be frustrated, according to Inside Texas.

“We saw some real flashes and glimpses of the type of player that he's going to become here,” Sarkisian said. “Sure, he's going to watch the tape and say, ‘Man, I wish this. I wish that.' That's the life of a competitor, but I think there's a lot to hold onto of what the future is going to look like for Arch Manning here.”

“I thought Arch's poise and composure was really good in this game,” Sarkisian continued. “Didn't feel like he got rattled, I think I learned about him a little bit playing that I've got to let him go play. That'll help us, but he's going to be a really good leader.”

The Texas football team looks to bounce back next Saturday on Sept. 6, against San Jose State.