Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney isn’t losing sleep over his viral postgame rant. After his fiery comments about his future with the Tigers made the rounds earlier this week, Swinney brushed off any suggestion that he’s dwelling on it in an interview uploaded by Clemson Sports Information on YouTube, via On3 writer Barkley Truax.

“I just work in football, man,” Swinney said Tuesday. “I don’t — I have no idea if anything’s viral. I don’t pay attention to any of that stuff. I don’t have a clue.”

The outburst came after Clemson’s frustrating loss to Georgia Tech last weekend, when Swinney sounded off about criticism of his program and speculation about his long-term future. The clip spread quickly across social media, with fans and pundits weighing in. But when asked if he’s spoken with the school’s administration since his remarks, Swinney made it clear he isn’t interested in chasing headlines.

“I just come in here and do what I’m supposed to do, and y’all create whatever headlines you want from there,” he said. “But I’m just focused on trying to get ready to play Syracuse.”

For Swinney, the timing is key. Clemson enters a tricky matchup against Syracuse looking to bounce back after a rocky start to the season. At 1-2, the Tigers are already feeling pressure to turn things around, and distractions off the field aren’t helping. Still, Swinney insists he’s keeping his eyes on the task at hand.

This isn’t the first time Swinney’s words have gone viral. Over the years, the longtime head coach has built a reputation for fiery press conferences and unfiltered responses. But even as the outside noise grows louder, his stance hasn’t changed: block it out and focus on football.

The Tigers’ early-season struggles have sparked plenty of debate about whether Swinney’s program can return to national championship contention. Clemson hasn’t looked like the juggernaut it once was. Currently 15th in the ACC, and with the ACC getting tougher, questions are piling up. But Swinney has never been one to back down from criticism.

If the Tigers pull out a victory this weekend, Swinney’s rant might fade into the background. If not, the spotlight on Clemson’s head coach will only get brighter.