Clemson football failed its first major test of the 2025 college football season. Clemson lost to No. 9 LSU 17-10 on Saturday night after melting down in the second half. It is a tough way to start the season, especially after some analysts predicted Clemson will be national champions. Tigers fans are looking for answers.

Head coach Dabo Swinney dropped a straightforward take after Clemson football's narrow loss against LSU.

“That was a heavyweight fight, simple as that. Just a heavyweight fight as far as the football game,” Swinney said. “They made a couple more plays than we did, and we made a couple more critical errors than they did. In games like that, that's usually the difference.”

Clemson controlled the first half, going into halftime leading 10-3. Unfortunately, they failed to score in the second half and lost by one touchdown.

Swinney was pleased with how his defense played, especially against the run.

“First of all, defensively we were tough,” Swinney said. “We were physical. Outside of that first run, the last 58 minutes I think they averaged 2.8 a carry. I really thought we did a lot of great things defensively that we can build on.”

But Clemson's second-half meltdown on offense kept them from getting a big win.

Clemson's undisciplined play cost them against LSU in second half

But self-inflicted errors cost Clemson when it mattered most.

Defensive end T.J. Parker was flagged for roughing the passer on a crucial fourth-quarter passing play.

Clemson was also flagged for pass interference three times in the loss.

“Just too many costly penalties. We won the turnover margin; we got the lead at halftime, it's tied going into the fourth quarter and just the (third-down penalty), those are plays that can just haunt you,” Swinney said. “We don't get off the field there. A roughing the quarterback and they go on and get a score on that drive. But I will say this: our defense responded after that.”

Clemson made plenty of mistakes. But Swinney admitted that LSU still deserves credit for the big win.

“But you've got to give LSU credit because they made a couple of those critical plays and that's the difference in a game like this in the fourth quarter,” Swinney concluded.

Next up for Clemson is a home game against Troy on September 6th.