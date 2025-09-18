Colorado football sits at 1-2, a record that suggests doubt, but Deion Sanders defiantly insists the season’s real chapter has yet to be written. In fact, the head coach is leaning on the turnaround story from Clemson football under Dabo Swinney as motivation for his own program. Sanders pointed to Swinney’s early struggles as a way to spark a mindset shift within the Colorado Buffaloes.

“Dabo Swinney is one of my favorites. I love him to life. I love the man he is, the coach he is, just a great guy. Just a guy that I could look up to in this coaching realm,” Sanders said.

Moreover, the message is straightforward: an early setback does not define a season. Deion Sanders reminded his team that Clemson football once found itself in a similar position before rebounding. “They ended up 10-2 that season,” he said. He then challenged the Buffaloes to embrace the same belief, asking, “Why not us? Why can’t we turn it around? Why can’t we correct the wrongs with the rights and display consistency and do those things?”

Meanwhile, Colorado football’s recent loss to Houston underscored the obstacles still ahead. The Buffaloes surrendered 431 yards, failed to generate a turnover, and struggled to find rhythm at quarterback with Ryan Staub. Furthermore, Sanders has rotated signal-callers throughout the opening weeks, and while he has not made an official announcement, he is expected to name Kaidon Salter as the starting quarterback moving forward.

As for Sanders, the focus is not on labels or finding an identity but on winning games. “I don’t know coaches that seek identity. I think coaches seek wins,” he said. “You could call it what you want. It looks the way it looks. I don’t care what kind of car we pull up in, as long as we pull out of here with a ‘W,’ I’m good.”

Ultimately, Deion Sanders delivers a message anchored in belief in a turnaround. He sees the talent inside the Colorado Buffaloes’ locker room and believes the group has the tools to respond. Therefore, if the players buy in and show the same resolve that Dabo Swinney once displayed at Clemson, their 1-2 start could become the first chapter of a much bigger story.