Nick Saban just turned 74 on Halloween, but fans continue to wonder if the former Alabama football coach will ever return to his former profession. For what feels like the 100th time, the ESPN College GameDay host rejected that notion on the Week 10 edition of the show.

Saban's name continues to get brought up in the coaching conversation, particularly with his old position at LSU recently opening up. But when the idea was floated to him again at the College GameDay desk, he brushed it aside before it could start gaining momentum.

“I like my team right here,” Saban said, via ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Fans are quick to turn to Saban in 2025, as two of his former teams, LSU and Michigan State, struggle to keep themselves afloat. Disgruntled Alabama fans also pushed for his return when Kalen DeBoer struggled in the 2024 season.

Although the Michigan State job is not vacant, several other Power Four teams are seeking their next head coach. Penn State, Florida, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, UCLA, Stanford and Oregon State are all already seeking their next program leaders.

However, regardless of the number on any potential offer, it seems like nothing will lure Saban out of retirement. The Hall of Famer appears to be entirely content working 14 weeks out of the year in his current role with College GameDay, which he has quickly settled into since calling it a career.

For what it's worth, Saban's wife, Terry, also appears to be against his return and wants to settle down into retirement life with her husband. As much as fans might want to see him back, they can understand that the call might be entirely out of his hands, even if he did want to return.