College GameDay just started and Pat McAfee is already shirtless. Just five minutes into the Week 10 edition of the show, Utah football fans in Salt Lake City convinced the eccentric host to remove his top in preparation for their top-25 matchup with Cincinnati.

While the show was just getting started, the fans cohesively began chanting “take it off” as soon as McAfee started talking. The relentless chants quickly persuaded the host once he remembered the broadcast was streaming live on X, formerly Twitter, and TikTok for the first time.

“It's early,” McAfee said. “It's 7:05 a.m. on a Saturday. We're live on X and TikTok Live for the first time. You know, gotta do it.”

The sun hasn't come out yet and Utah's already making Pat take his shirt off 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ggmEwd7X5W — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Utah's matchup with Cincinnati does not kick off until 8:15 p.m. MT locally, making it the second-latest start time of Week 10. That did not stop Utes fans from showing up before sunset, which they have become known to do.

McAfee removes his shirt on College GameDay almost every week. It typically happens at the end of the show, but the former Indianapolis Colts punter will now go through the entire three-hour show wearing nothing but pants.

The weather in Salt Lake City is hovering near 40 degrees on Saturday morning, but it has not seemed to affect McAfee one bit.

Utah football fans hyped for Cincinnati matchup

Although Utah is just 1-1 in its last two games, Utes fans are already itching to see their team back on the field in Week 10 against Cincinnati. The Bearcats enter the matchup riding a seven-game win streak, avoiding a loss since their Week 1 opener against Nebraska in Kansas City.

Utah suffered a recent setback with a heartbreaking loss to in-state rival BYU, but it emphatically rebounded in Week 9 with a 53-7 dominant win over Colorado. Deion Sanders called the loss the “worst beating” he has taken since his childhood.

Utah and Cincinnati are both within the top five of the Big 12 with one month remaining in the regular season. The Bearcats are second with a 5-0 league record — only trailing BYU — making them frontrunners to reach the conference championship game. The No. 17 Bearcats are well within the College Football Playoff race as the calendar reaches November, something fans did not predict at the beginning of the season.

Utah would need help, but it can also still reach the conference title game. Regardless, the matchup is a must-win for both teams' respective aspirations.