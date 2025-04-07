Former NFL quarterback and analyst Dan Orlovsky broke down why there should not be any concerns with Shedeur Sanders' eye-opening Pro Day habit. Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, teams and experts are nitpicking as much as possible to justify why certain players should slide up and down boards. For the Colorado football superstar QB, analysts are focusing on the fact that Sanders was patting the ball before all of his throws, potentially slowing down his ability to deliver on time.

On a segment of NFL Live, Orlosvsky discussed this habit and how it has been overcome by several of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

“Patting the football has been around for a long time. Some of the great quarterbacks in the NFL have patted the football. Dan Marino, John Elway, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford. It matters for some, it doesn’t matter for others. So the ones that it doesn’t matter for, they have a couple traits. One, elite arm strength or a lightning quick release. That’s a player like Aaron Rodgers. Elite arm strength, Josh Allen. Or they play with remarkable anticipation and ball placement, so the patting the football is nothing new. It doesn’t matter to most guys.

Now the ones to where it does matter to, average to below average arm strength or it takes you a long time to process things in the NFL. Or you have average anticipation and ball placement, that’s when it’s going to matter. I do not think Shedeur falls into that group for the most part.”

The Colorado football star has all the tools to succeed on the next level

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome.
Sanders is primed to be one of the top two quarterbacks selected in this year's draft. And he helped elevate Colorado football to one of its best seasons this century in 2024. Shedeur accumulated many accolades during his last year in Boulder, including Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Sanders is used to navigating congested pockets and throwing receivers open throughout his career. While the Buffaloes' QB does not have the strongest arm, he is highly accurate and has demonstrated good field vision.

Colorado football will surely miss Sanders and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, however, the program is still rising under head coach Deion Sanders. There is a very good chance that the best is yet to come for the Buffaloes.