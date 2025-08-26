Colorado football will follow Ralphie the Buffalo into Folsom Field on Friday. Georgia Tech pulls into Boulder to kick off the Buffaloes' season and hear a raucous crowd. But the sold out venue will have fans ask this question: Who's the starting quarterback between Kaidon Salter or Julian Lewis?

Deion Sanders has become mum on the subject. Including addressing both during Big 12 media day. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is another facing the burning question.

Shurmur has now provided a minimal update of the signal-caller battle. Which he shared to reporters on Monday.

“Coach (Sanders) will handle all that,” Shurmur explained. “We've discussed all of this at great length behind the scenes, and we'll just let it reveal itself. If there are any announcements, that's certainly something ‘Coach Prime' will handle.”

Sounds like Shurmur will defer to “Coach Prime” on who'll handle the QB reins. Shurmur, though, praised one QB in the room.

Who did Colorado OC praise between Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter?

Shurmur gets to work with a “tough, gritty guy” at QB starting on Friday.

Salter enters as the college football transfer portal addition who's seen lots of Saturday action. Lewis is fueling new energy post Shedeur Sanders as the future. Especially with the record-breaking Colorado QB handing him the keys before his commitment flip in December.

But Shurmur likes the toughness of the former Liberty Flames star.

“He's a tough, gritty guy. And then you get to work with him. He studies very hard and has a pretty good view of the big picture,” Shurmur said. “He's obviously a tremendous athlete. I'm looking forward to putting him out there and see what he can do.”

Pat Shurmur on QB Kaidon Salter: “He’s a tough, gritty guy … he’s obviously a tremendous athlete … I’m looking forward to putting him out there and seeing what he can do.” pic.twitter.com/DsLGONk27r — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) August 25, 2025

Shurmur spent his NFL coaching career working with pocket passers. Including Daniel Jones and Eli Manning during his two-season run with the New York Giants as head coach. Salter adds a dual-threat element Shurmur rarely has worked with. But he's energized to unleash Salter on the Yellow Jackets.

But again, it's Sanders who'll have final say on who takes the first snap.