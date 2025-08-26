Colorado football will follow Ralphie the Buffalo into Folsom Field on Friday. Georgia Tech pulls into Boulder to kick off the Buffaloes' season and hear a raucous crowd. But the sold out venue will have fans ask this question: Who's the starting quarterback between Kaidon Salter or Julian Lewis?

Deion Sanders has become mum on the subject. Including addressing both during Big 12 media day. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is another facing the burning question.

Shurmur has now provided a minimal update of the signal-caller battle. Which he shared to reporters on Monday.

“Coach (Sanders) will handle all that,” Shurmur explained. “We've discussed all of this at great length behind the scenes, and we'll just let it reveal itself. If there are any announcements, that's certainly something ‘Coach Prime' will handle.”

Sounds like Shurmur will defer to “Coach Prime” on who'll handle the QB reins. Shurmur, though, praised one QB in the room.

Who did Colorado OC praise between Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter?

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) hands the ball off to running back Titus Bautista (34) during the spring game at Folsom Field.
Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Shurmur gets to work with a “tough, gritty guy” at QB starting on Friday.

Salter enters as the college football transfer portal addition who's seen lots of Saturday action. Lewis is fueling new energy post Shedeur Sanders as the future. Especially with the record-breaking Colorado QB handing him the keys before his commitment flip in December.

But Shurmur likes the toughness of the former Liberty Flames star.

“He's a tough, gritty guy. And then you get to work with him. He studies very hard and has a pretty good view of the big picture,” Shurmur said. “He's obviously a tremendous athlete. I'm looking forward to putting him out there and see what he can do.”

Shurmur spent his NFL coaching career working with pocket passers. Including Daniel Jones and Eli Manning during his two-season run with the New York Giants as head coach. Salter adds a dual-threat element Shurmur rarely has worked with. But he's energized to unleash Salter on the Yellow Jackets.

But again, it's Sanders who'll have final say on who takes the first snap.

More NCAA Football News
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs against Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jordan Hancock (7) and safety Caleb Downs (2) during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium.
Millions could miss Texas football vs. Ohio State due to YouTube TV, Fox disputeJordan Llanes ·
Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Rahsul Faison (3) warms up before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
South Carolina Transfer RB gets NCAA waiver for 6th college football seasonSolomon McDowell ·
UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference inside the Bill Koman Practice Complex
Former North Carolina QB named Charlotte starterJake Faigus ·
2026 NFL Draft prospect Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) walks off the field after UT defeats the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff first round game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Arch Manning reveals Texas’ eye-opening mentality ahead of Week 1Benedetto Vitale ·
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal watches from the sideline against the Florida State Seminoles during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami football bold predictions for the 2025 seasonShane Shoemaker ·
College Football Top 25, Top 25, Preseason College Football Top 25, College Football Rankings, College Football Top 25 Power rankings, Arch Manning, Jeremiah Smith and Drew Allar is respective team unis, football background
2025 College Football Top 25 Preseason Power RankingsScotty White ·