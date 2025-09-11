Leading the Colorado football team to a 31-7 win over visiting Delaware was the culmination of a journey for redshirt sophomore quarterback Ryan Staub. After spending the last two seasons backing up Shedeur Sanders, Staub stuck with head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program. Despite additions at the position, it looks like Staub might finally have a shot at the starting signal-caller spot. FOX Sports' Joel Klatt gave Staub a ringing endorsement on his podcast, shared via X (formerly Twitter).

"Lo and behold, guess who played the best? The guy no one is talking about."@joelklatt praises how Colorado QB Ryan Staub capitalized and made those around him better when given the opportunity to step up. pic.twitter.com/ENMGyfjE0p — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) September 10, 2025

“Lo and behold, guess who played the best? The guy no one is talking about,” Klatt said on his podcast Wednesday.

Highly touted freshman Julian Lewis and transfer Kaidon Salter were expected to be Colorado football's top two quarterbacks. However, each of them has underperformed. Now, Sanders and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will need to decide if Staub will be the man to lead the Buffaloes' offense out against Houston on Friday night. The Week 3 matchup is also Colorado football's conference opener. A win on the road will put the Buffaloes on a path towards a potential Big 12 title. Will it be Staub under center, or Salter?

Colorado football looks to kick Week 3 off with a win at Houston

Salter transferred from Liberty, where he was the Flames starting quarterback for the past two seasons. While he was more productive in 2023 than last season, Salter's dual threat capabilities were seen as the main reason he'd replace Sanders. Yet, after two games at the helm of Shurmur's offense, it's clear that the transfer signal caller might not be the best fit. Lewis, the talented freshman, has shown flashes but not enough to lock in the job.

Meanwhile, Staub's patience and knowledge of the offense has paid off. If the Colorado football team hopes to leave Houston with a win on Friday, then that offensive knowledge makes Staub the man for the job. If the redshirt sophomore continues to improve as the starter, shouldn't Sanders and Shurmur continue to give him a run as the starter? Who knows, in a wide-open Big 12, a Colorado football conference title run with Staub at the helm could very well happen.