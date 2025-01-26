As someone who's seen as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders has faced a lot of controversy in his time as a college football player. Most of the negative coverage comes from him being the son of NFL legend and Colorado football's head coach Deion Sanders — a figure that many fans either love or despise. However, regardless of what others think, Shedeur had a different perspective on his father's involvement with his NFL Draft process, per ESPN's Turron Davenport on X.

“I ain't know your parents, you know, being involved and wanting the best for you is a problem,” Sanders said. “I think as parents, each and everyone would want the best for their kids, so the fact that he has the opportunity to do that for me and he has the best quarterback in the country, he's supposed to do that.”

Expand Tweet

Compared to the year before, the quarterback class in the 2025 NFL Draft is a bit weaker. There isn't really a true No. 1 prospect like there has been the past few years. And because of that, Shedeur could be the first to hear his name called.

Following the 2024 Colorado football season, Sanders showcased his ability to pass accurately, but his mobility leaves questions on how well his game will translate to the next level.

Being the son of Colorado football's head coach, Sanders has a mentor that's surely helpful along his journey to the NFL draft.

While some athletes have to go through the process by themselves, Colorado's Deion Sanders is giving his son the mentorship of an NFL Hall of Famer.

Sure, Deion played a different position than Shedeur, so there's some disconnect there. But, in terms of preparing for the NFL draft interviews, interviews with teams, media availability, deciding where he'd want to play, etc., his dad has been a great mentor to Shedeur.

With months before the 2025 NFL Draft, however, Deion and Shedeur have plenty to prepare for, as he could hear his name called as early as the No. 1 pick, sending him to the Tennessee Titans.

Well, that's if Deion allows it.