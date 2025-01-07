The Tennessee Titans have landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after the results of Week 18 games in the NFL, and there are some questioning whether or not Shedeur Sanders would “pull an Eli Manning” like his father, Deion, suggested a few months back. Adam Schefter of ESPN believes that as of right now, Sanders is the favorite to be selected by the Titans.

“My guess is Shedeur Sanders is the likely No. 1 overall pick right now,” Schefter said on his podcast. “Tennessee needs a quarterback, Tennessee is going to be in that market. They've got their chance to take whoever they want at the top of the draft. Obviously, Will Levis did not work out this year the way they would've wanted.”

The Titans' firing of Ran Carthon is complicating the top of the NFL Draft, as without a general manager in place, there is no way to know which way the team might go with the first pick. With the firing, there is a perception that the Titans are an unstable organization, and pairing that with it being a smaller market team compared to others in the league, many believe that the Sanders family could try to pull off what Manning did in 2004 to avoid playing for the Los Angeles Chargers. Schefter is skeptical that the Sanders family would be able to do it, or even try it.

“It's hard to do that, it is very hard to do that,” Schefter said. “You got to have a huge stomach and a huge aversion to go into a particular place and I don't know that Tennessee is going to be able to turn off the Sanders family that much that we get that type of instance. I'm not expecting that, it doesn't mean they can't do it. I don't think they'll do that. You look at it and you say here is an organization that's had a little bit of instability recently, but they are going to be building a new stadium that they're opening, they are in a no tax state. And Deion above anything else is a businessman, and he knows that Shedeur's money is worth at least 10% more in Tennessee.”

There are a whole lot of unknowns atop the NFL Draft, from what the Titans will do to what the Sanders family will do. Based on Schefter's reporting, it seems like Shedeur Sanders would be content playing in Tennessee if the franchise were to select him.