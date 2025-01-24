It is no secret that Shedeur Sanders has a lot of confidence in himself. Anyone who does not agree likely has not been plugged into college football, or sports in general, for the past three years. The Colorado football quarterback had no problem letting Miami football quarterback Cam Ward know just how good he believes he is.

When Ward referred to himself as “generational,” Sanders let him have it and in turn referred to himself as “legendary.”

Sanders is coming off a 2024 campaign for Colorado football in which he went 353-of-477 on passing attempts for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The 74% completion percentage he turned in was the highest of his college career.

Ward's 2024 campaign was nothing to look past, either, as it earned him a spot as a Heisman Trophy finalist. He went 305-of-454 on passing attempts for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His 88.7 QBR was the second-best in college football.

Both players are expected to hear their names called early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Will Shedeur Sanders be taken before Cam Ward?

Shedeur Sander and Cam Ward are expected to be two of the first quarterbacks taken off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. Who is expected to go higher?

ESPN's Mel Kiper gives Ward a slight edge, projecting him to be drafted No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans.

“I'm sure new general manager Mike Borgonzi will listen to trade offers here, but his real decision should come down to Ward vs. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders,” Kiper wrote. “I actually have Sanders ranked one spot ahead of Ward on my Big Board (No. 4 overall). Ward has the early top-pick buzz around the league, though, so that's where I'm leaning for now. He extends plays with his creativity, mobility and strong arm. Ward led the nation with 39 touchdown passes this season, and he'd help put the Titans back on track.”

Kiper does not believe Sanders will have to wait long, however, as he projects the New York Giants to take him No. 3 overall after the Cleveland Browns take his teammate Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall.

“Hunter is just that good,” Kiper wrote. “I see elite quickness and ball skills on both sides of the ball, traits that helped him to 15 touchdown catches and four interceptions this season. The Browns would likely use him primarily at receiver and then sprinkle him in at cornerback in specific situations.”

Both quarterbacks are more than capable of putting together solid NFL careers.